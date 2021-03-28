Incident extrem de grav, în această seară, la unul din sediile celei mai mari companii de salubritate din Capitală – ROMPREST. Fosta conducere refuză să predea documente și bunuri ale firmei. Mai mult, într-unul din sediile companiei aflat pe Calea Floreasca a intrat un fost angajat, în ciuda faptului că acesta nu mai avea niciun drept să se afle în imobil. La fața locului a fost chemată poliția, care a sigilat atât ușa biroului, cât și o mașină din parcare pe care o folosea acesta, în trecut. Ulterior, la sediu s-au deplasat reprezentanți ai noii conduceri, cea LEGITIMĂ, pentru a intra în incintă, însă oamenii de pază subordonați vechii conduceri au împiedicat accesul acestora. Mai mult, Orlando Valache, unul din oamenii de casă ai controversatului patron Cancan, s-a îmbrâncit cu un agent de pază. Urmează să se deschidă DOSAR PENAL pentru ULTRAJ. Documentele pe care Bogdan Adimi vrea să le sustragă ar atesta cheltuieli făcute în interes personal de către vechea conducere.
Sfidare a legii și scene violente, în această seară, la unul din sediile companiei ROMPREST, din Calea Floreasca. Mai mulți interlopi au fost chemați la fața locului, pentru intimidare, de vechea conducere a companiei, după ce, anterior, nu a permis accesul conducerii legitime în sediul instituției. La fața locului se află mai multe echipaje de poliție și jandarmi.
Angajați ai vechii firme de pază și Răzvan Duca-Ghenoiu, Orlando Valache și avocatul fostei conduceri, Iancu Toader, au refuzat permiterea accesului reprezentanților de drept ai ROMPREST în sediul firmei.
Zeci de presupuși „angajați” ROMPREST încalcă reglementările privind libera circulație după ora 20:00 – LEGEA, SFIDATĂ
Scandalul ține deja de câteva ore. Cel puțin 5 mașini de poliție se află la sediul ROMPREST. Potrivit Realitatea PLUS, zeci de „angajați” ai companiei, cel puțin așa spun foștii administratori, au venit în fața clădirii și nu permit proprietarului de drept să între în incintă. Mai mult, scenele se petrec după ora 20:00, în condițiile în care, potrivit deciziei CNSU, circulația persoanelor fără declarație și un răspuns bine întemeiat al deplasării ESTE INTERZISĂ.
Mai mult, persoane care, potrivit unor surse din cadrul firmei ar fi gărzi de corp, au intervenit violent și au adresat injurii și ameninări jurnaliștilor prezenți la fața locului. Aceștia nu respectau regulile de distanțare socială impuse prin lege și nici nu purtau mască de protecție.
Reprezentantul legal al companiei ROMPREST, Beniamin Păcuraru, s-a deplasat la secția 2 de Poliție pentru a face o plângere referitor la incident. Tot acolo și-a făcut apariția și Bogdan Adimi.
În momentul de față, poliția trebuie să decidă dacă prezența acestor persoane care nu au niciun drept să se afle în acel perimetru este legală sau nu.
Foarte important de menționat este faptul că există o hotărâre care a REVOCAT vechea firmă de pază. În prezent, compania ROMPREST a angajat o altă firmă care trebuie să asigure protecția sediului.
La fața locului au fost chemați mai mulți interlopi de către conducerea vechii companii pentru a încerca să intimideze. Doi dintre aceștia au fost duși deja la poliție, alți 8 au fost legitimați și vor fi amendați. Poliția a constatat ca s-a produs o altercație la fața locului.
Reprezentantul de drept al companiei a mers la politie, la Secția 2, pentru a da declarații cu privire la incidentul de la sediul ROMPREST din Calea Floreasca.
„Am fost sunat de către clientul meu și mi-a spus să mă prezint la unul din sediile ROMPREST întrucât există suspiciunea că sunt furate documente. Au sesizat organe ale poliției care s-au prezentat. Au fost sigilate ușa și un automobil al companiei. Este un punct de lucru al societății în care, teoretic, duminica nu are ce căuta nimeni. Nu a răspuns nimeni la ușă. Nu putem intra fără autorizație de la un judecător. S-a sigilat, urmând să se intre mâine, poimâine și să verifice dacă s-au sustras documente”, a declarat, la Realitatea PLUS, avocatul firmei DETACO, Ioan Georgescu.
Potrivit Realitatea PLUS, angajatul în cauză este Bogdan Adimi.
Întrebat dacă este legal să vină la sediu, în condițiile în care acesta NU mai reprezintă compania, avocatul a explicat: „Nu este normal ca, în weekend, să fie prezent la punctul de lucru. Există litigii, unele au fost soluționate, altele sunt în curs. I-a fost retrasă răspunderea în cadrul unei adunari generale a acționarilor. Nu ar mai avea niciun drept. Este suspendat din funcție, nu se mai poate folosi de bunurile societății. Asta se cheamă delapidare. Dacă se va dovedi că se folosește de bunurile societății, vom formula plângeri penale. Toate bunurile sunt marcate de proprietarii de drept.”
