Mama unei paciente internate la Institutul „Matei Balș” a declarat, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS, că în urmă cu o săptămână a dus o aerotermă în salonul în care era internată pentru că era frig.
„În urmă cu o săptămână, pentru mama mea am dus o aerotermă la etajul 3, pavilionul 5, camera 17.
Mi-au spus că asta e situația, nu au căldură.
Au verificat (dacă sunt aeroterme în saloane – n.red.) și au spus că unele saloane au aeroterme, altele nu, și mi-au spus că dacă vreau, pot să îi aduc.
Personalul medical a ingrijit-o corespunzător.
Dar incendiul și acest transport al ei la Spitalul Militar Central a adus-o într-o situație foarte critică. Concentrația în oxigen a scăzut la 50, situația ei este foarte gravă”, a declarat, în exclusivitate, fiica unei paciente bolnave de COVID-19, Mihaela Tănase, care a fost transferată după incendiul de la Institutul „Matei Balș”.
Declarația vine după ce există suspiciuni că incendiul ar fi fost declanșat de o aerotermă, informație negată de ministrul Vlad Voiculescu.
Reamintim că în dimineața zilei de vineri a izbucnit un incendiu violent la Institutul de Boli Infecțioase, în urma căruia patru pacienți au murit, iar peste 100 au fost transferați la alte spitale din Capitală. O anchetă este în curs și s-a deschis și dosar penal pentru vătămare și ucidere din culpă.
We’re a buncch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheeme in our
community. Youur web site provided us with useful information to wolrk on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will probably be
grateful to you.
web site
Nice replies in return of this matter with solid arguments and describing everything concerning
that.
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts. Stay up the great work!
You realize, lots of individuals are looking around for
this information, you can help them greatly.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told used to be a amusement account it.
Look complex to far introduced agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
Quality articles or reviews is the secret to attract the
visitors to pay a visit the site, that’s what this site is providing.
I always used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of web therefore from now I am using net
for posts, thanks to web.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This
is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read
more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare
to see a great blog like this one today.
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
blog before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it
and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might as
well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality was a amusement account it.
Glance advanced to more delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how could we be in contact?
It’s going to be finish of mine day, however before ending I am reading this wonderful paragraph to increase my experience.