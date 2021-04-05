Românii vaccinați ar putea scăpa de restricții la restaurante, evenimente culturale și sportive, pe baza adeverinței verzi europene.
Mediul privat, Ministerul Sănătății și Ministerul Economiei au format un grup de lucru care discută posibilitatea ca românii vaccinați să scape de restricții în domeniile horeca, al evenimentelor, în domeniile cultural-artistice și sportive.
Informația se bazează pe o declarație oferită Economedia.ro de preşedintele Organizaţiei Patronale a Hotelurilor şi Restaurantelor din România (HORA), Daniel Mischie.
Ministrul Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu, susține proiectul, pe care îl consideră singura șansă de a reporni economia și de a stimula vaccinarea, potrivit informațiilor Economedia.ro
Pe scurt, autoritățile și mediul privat vor ca persoanele vaccinate sau cele cu test Covid negativ să poată participa la evenimentele la care acum accesul publicului este interzis sau restricționat parțial (competiții sportive, teatru, cinema etc), sau să poată participa fără a le mai fi impuse restricțiile din acest moment (număr maxim de persoane la o masă în restaurant).
Și Germania ia în calcul astfel de facilități pentru persoanele vaccinate. Ministrul german al Sănătăţii, Jens Spahn, s-a pronunţat pentru acordarea unor mai mari libertăţi persoanelor care s-au vaccinat împotriva COVID-19, după trecerea celui de-al treilea val al epidemiei. Potrivit Institutului Robert Koch (RKI), persoanele care au primit ambele doze nu ar mai trebui să intre în carantină.
Primul pas a fost făcut vineri, 2 aprilie, când reprezentanții mediului de afaceri s-au întâlnit cu miniștrii Sănătății și Economiei. ”Se dorește un grup de lucru cu actorii privați și autorități, sub directa coordonare a premierului, cu miniștrii Sănătății și Economiei. La finalul acestei săptămâni, secretarul de stat Paul Ene de la Ministerul Economiei va coordona prima întâlnire a grupului de lucru”, spune Daniel Mischie.
”Ideea e foarte simplă și corectă. Noi venim cu propuneri prin care sectoarele închise complet sau restricționate – restaurante, hoteluri, nunți, evenimente, teatru, cinema, sport – să fie deschise în formula pași mici și siguri până la deschiderea totală. Primul factor luat luat în considerare e sănătatea, nu putem face rabat. De aceea la acest grup de lucru participă ministrul Sănătății”, a spus Daniel Mischie pentru Economedia.
Cum va funcționa la restaurant acest mecanism? Ar putea apărea două zone distincte, complet demarcate, cum erau în trecut zonele de fumători și de ne-fumători, explică Daniel Mischie. Persoanele vaccinate sau cu test negativ de covid vor avea acces într-o zonă separată în care nu vom mai fi obligați să se supună resctricțiilor care, în acest moment, limitează la 6 numărul de persoane la o masă sau impun 2 metri între mese. În schimb, persoanele nevaccinate sau fără un test negativ vor intra în altă zonă a restaurantului, unde vor fi valabile restricțiile impuse de autorități.
Autoritățile naționale din fiecare stat membru UE vor răspunde de emiterea adeverinței verzi. Aceasta ar putea fi eliberată, de exemplu, de spitale, de centrele de testare sau de autoritățile sanitare. Versiunea electronică a adeverinței verzi poate fi stocată pe un dispozitiv mobil – telefon, tabletă, laptop., dar cetățenii pot solicita și o versiune tipărită. Ambele versiuni vor avea un cod QR unic care conține informații esențiale, precum și un sigiliu digital, care garantează autenticitatea adeverinței.
Articol complet pe Economedia.ro
