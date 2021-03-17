Primăria Municipiului Alba Iulia organizează în data de 19.03.2021, ora 14.00, în sala de ședințe a Direcției Programe, din cadrul aparatului de specialitate al Primarului municipiului Alba Iulia, Strada Bucovinei, nr. 6, dezbatere publică referitoare la Proiectul de Hotărâre privind modificarea și completarea Anexei la Hotărârea nr. 235/2019 a Consiliului Local al Municipiului Alba Iulia privind aprobarea Regulamentului de organizare și funcționare a parcărilor publice cu plată din Municipiul Alba Iulia.
”Nu găsim orașe, în lumea modernă și civilizată, în care să nu existe un sistem public de parcări pentru care să se perceapă taxe. Faptul că Alba Iulia a funcționat fără un astfel de sistem are în spate mai multe motive. Unele dintre ele sunt justificate, precum starea de urgență și alertă, impuse de pandemia de Covid. Altele sunt mai puțin justificabile ori acceptabile, precum investiția într-un sistem de ticketing cu barieră, dovedit nefuncțional, ori amânarea adoptării și implementării unui regulament din motive pur electorale.
Nimeni nu își dorește să plătească taxe și impozite, însă ele sunt „răul necesar” bunei funcționări a unei comunități. În același timp, suntem conștienți că trebuie să existe un echilibru între taxele plătite de cetățeni și serviciile de care aceștia beneficiază în baza lor.
Tocmai de aceea noi, reprezentanții administrației locale, vă solicităm sprijinul pentru ca, împreună, să întocmim și punem în aplicare noul regulament de organizare și funcționare al parcărilor publice. Am promis un dialog constant și deschis cu cetățenii și ne propunem să facem exact asta.
În calitate de viceprimar al municipiului Alba Iulia, vă invit să participați în număr cât mai mare la dezbaterea publică ce va avea loc în data de 19.03.2021, ora 14.00, în sala de ședințe a Direcției Programe din strada Bucovinei, numărul 6.
Vă invit și vă rog să fiți parte a actului decizional, să veniți cu idei și propuneri, astfel încât noul regulament să fie rezultatul unui efort comun.
Proiectul de Hotărâre și anexele aferente au fost afișate pe site-ul www.apulum.ro, la secțiunea „Consultare Publică”, precum și la avizierul Primăriei. De asemenea, informațiile au fost transmise către mass-media locală și promovate prin intermediul rețelelor de socializare de către Primăria Alba Iulia.
Conform legislației în vigoare și a normelor impuse de starea de pandemie, fiecare participant, după intrarea în sala de ședințe, se va înscrie pe lista de persoane prezente la dezbaterea publică, având asupra sa actul de identitate, respectiv dovada calității de reprezentant al persoanei juridice, după caz.
Modalitatea de înscriere și luare a cuvântului este următoarea: luarea cuvântului se face în ordinea înscrierii pe listă, la începutul dezbaterii publice. Timpul alocat fiecărui participant este de 5 minute.
Potrivit prevederilor art. 7, alin. 10, lit.b) din Legea nr. 52/2003, dezbaterea publică se va încheia în momentul în care toți solicitanții înscriși pentru luarea cuvântului și-au exprimat recomandările cu referire concretă doar la proiectul de act normativ în discuție.
Vă aștept în număr cât mai mare la această dezbatere publică, cu speranța că, împreună, vom găsi cea mai bună soluție pentru viitorul regulament de organizare și funcționare a parcărilor publice”, a transmis Emil Antoniu Popescu, viceprimar al Municipiului Alba Iulia
