În comuna Talpa, din județul Teleorman, Maria Ducan, o femeie în vârstă de 78 de ani, trăiește singură după ce și-a înmormântat fata ucisă cu mai mulți ani în urmă. Mai are un nepot, însă acesta nu se mai interesează de ea. Spune că sunt zile când se roagă la Dumnezeu s-o ia.
La cei 78 de ani, Maria Ducan a rămas singură. Singurul ei copil, o fată, a fost ucisă când avea 43 de ani. Durerea este prea mare ca să mai vorbească despre asta. Acum nu i-a mai rămas nimic. Poate doar speranța că Dumnezeu le rânduiește pe toate așa cum trebuie. Trăiește la limita sărăciei, într-o casă rece și aglomerată de acareturile strânse odinioară.
Mergem acum să cunoaștem povestea Mariei Ducan!
Donații de alimente și bunuri se pot trimite pe adresa:
Strada Parcului 17, Oraș Videle, Teleorman
CONT: RO 30 RNCB 0248 0123 1511 0011, deschis la BCR
de Protoieria Videle. Precizați „pentru Maria Ducan”
