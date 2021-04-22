În comuna Talpa, din județul Teleorman, Maria Ducan, o femeie în vârstă de 78 de ani, trăiește singură după ce și-a înmormântat fata ucisă cu mai mulți ani în urmă. Mai are un nepot, însă acesta nu se mai interesează de ea. Spune că sunt zile când se roagă la Dumnezeu s-o ia. 

La cei 78 de ani, Maria Ducan a rămas singură. Singurul ei copil, o fată, a fost ucisă când avea 43 de ani. Durerea este prea mare ca să mai vorbească despre asta. Acum nu i-a mai rămas nimic. Poate doar speranța că Dumnezeu le rânduiește pe toate așa cum trebuie. Trăiește la limita sărăciei, într-o casă rece și aglomerată de acareturile strânse odinioară.

Mergem acum să cunoaștem povestea Mariei Ducan! 

Donații de alimente și bunuri se pot trimite pe adresa:

Strada Parcului 17, Oraș Videle, Teleorman

CONT:  RO 30 RNCB 0248 0123 1511 0011, deschis la BCR

de Protoieria Videle. Precizați „pentru Maria Ducan”

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

5 COMENTARII

  1. When I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from
    now on every time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the exact same comment.
    Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
    Kudos!

  2. Greetings, I believe your website could possibly be having web browser
    compatibility problems. When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it
    has some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick
    heads up! Apart from that, wonderful site!

  3. Pretty component to content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital
    to say that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.

  5. Hi there superb blog! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive
    amount work? I have no expertise in programming but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any suggestions
    or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject but I just had to ask.

    Kudos!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here