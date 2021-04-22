În săptămâna 29 martie – 4 aprilie au fost efectuate cele mai multe teste, cu tot cu cele rapide, potrivit INSP. De atunci, numărul a continuat să scadă. De altfel, săptămâna 15 – 21 martie a fost ultima în care rata de pozitivare a crescut.
INSP anunță că în săptămâna trecută (12 – 18 aprilie):
- 35,9% din totalul cazurilor s-au înregistrat în București, Cluj, Timiș, Ilfov și Constanța.
- 29,6% din totalul deceselor au fost înregistrate în București, Cluj, Prahova, Constanta și Bihor.
- 17% dintre cazurile noi și peste 7% dintre decesele înregistrate săptămâna trecută au fost în Capitală.
- 5% dintre persoanele care au decedat din cauza Covid nu aveau alte probleme de sănătate.
De la începutul pandemiei până în prezent:
- 1 din 77 din totalul cazurilor a fost înregistrat la personal medical.
- 85,6% din totalul deceselor au fost la persoane peste 60 ani, iar 58,6% din decese au fost la bărbați.
- 95% din persoanele decedate aveau cel puțin o comorbiditate asociată.
Sursă: BIZIDAY
