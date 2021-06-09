Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a explicat că problemele generate de sistemul de pensii din România sunt din „vina exclusivă a polliticienilor”, care au folosit pensiile, dar și salariile în scop electoral. Aceasta a criticat și măsurile luate de fostul ministru PSD al Muncii Olguța Vasilescu, legate de mutarea contribuțiilor și de creșterea coeficientului de corecție la pensii, miercuri seară, în exclusivitate, în emisiunea 100%, moderată de Laurențiu Botin, la Realitatea PLUS.

Ministrul Muncii spune că cei 5 milioane de pensionari din România nu au nicio vină că la cumulul pensiei-salariu la stat sunt categorii exceptate, ca primari, parlamentari, judecătorii constituționali sau membrii Curți ide Conturi sau ai Academiei Române.

„Vina exclusivă e a politicienilor care au folosit subiectul salarii și pensii în sistemul public de cele mai multe ori în scop electoral. Majorarea de 40% a fost facuta in an electoral, cu scop electoral, explicit pe care l-am făcut atunci când a fost și votul. Dacă vă veți uita , veti gasi ca am spus, în Parlament, că această creștere propusă, de la vremea respectivă, e special pusă în septembrie crezând că vor avea alegeri și atunci or să câștige electoral”, a declarat Raluca Turcan, miercuri seară, în emisiunea 100% cu Laurențiu Botin, la Realitatea PLUS.

Vicepreședinte PNL, Raluca Turcan s-a referit la majorarea pensiilor cu 40% votată în Parlament în septembrie 2020 pe amendamentul PSD la legea rectificării bugetare.

Raluca Turcan a explicat și de ce a crescut coeficientul de corecție, precizând și că pensiile nu vor scădea cu 40% pentru cei care urmează să se pensioneze în perioada următoare.

„Unii spun că scoatem coeficientul de corecție și atunci brusc pensiile celor care se pensionează mâine vor fi mai mici cu 40% decât ale celor care se pensionează astăzi. Nimic mai fals! Coeficientul se va regăsi și în noua formulă. El a a explodat și pentru că politicienii, fără nicio vină a beneficiarilor, adică a mamei dvs, iau unele decizii și nu se gândesc la consecințe”, a mai explicat ministru lMuncii.

„Una dintre consecințele mutării contribuției de la angajator la angajat a fost exact această creștere a unui coeficient de corecție care trebuia sa regleze o formulă de calcul scoasă din burtă ca să iasă majorarea electorală pe care au promis-o. Și, uite așa, am ajuns să existe un nou factor de inechitate din sistemul de pensii”, a criticat Turcan modificarea făcută de guvernarea PSD, cu Olguța Vasilescu și Marius Budăi la Ministerul Muncii

Referitor la excepțiile din proiectul pentru cumul pensie-salariu și creșterea opțională a perioade de activitate a pensionarilor, Raluca Turcan spune că „nu este o creștere a vârstei de pensionare. E folosită această sintagmă. Nu. Se prelungeste activitatea profesională”.

