Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a explicat că problemele generate de sistemul de pensii din România sunt din „vina exclusivă a polliticienilor”, care au folosit pensiile, dar și salariile în scop electoral. Aceasta a criticat și măsurile luate de fostul ministru PSD al Muncii Olguța Vasilescu, legate de mutarea contribuțiilor și de creșterea coeficientului de corecție la pensii, miercuri seară, în exclusivitate, în emisiunea 100%, moderată de Laurențiu Botin, la Realitatea PLUS.
Ministrul Muncii spune că cei 5 milioane de pensionari din România nu au nicio vină că la cumulul pensiei-salariu la stat sunt categorii exceptate, ca primari, parlamentari, judecătorii constituționali sau membrii Curți ide Conturi sau ai Academiei Române.
„Vina exclusivă e a politicienilor care au folosit subiectul salarii și pensii în sistemul public de cele mai multe ori în scop electoral. Majorarea de 40% a fost facuta in an electoral, cu scop electoral, explicit pe care l-am făcut atunci când a fost și votul. Dacă vă veți uita , veti gasi ca am spus, în Parlament, că această creștere propusă, de la vremea respectivă, e special pusă în septembrie crezând că vor avea alegeri și atunci or să câștige electoral”, a declarat Raluca Turcan, miercuri seară, în emisiunea 100% cu Laurențiu Botin, la Realitatea PLUS.
Vicepreședinte PNL, Raluca Turcan s-a referit la majorarea pensiilor cu 40% votată în Parlament în septembrie 2020 pe amendamentul PSD la legea rectificării bugetare.
Raluca Turcan a explicat și de ce a crescut coeficientul de corecție, precizând și că pensiile nu vor scădea cu 40% pentru cei care urmează să se pensioneze în perioada următoare.
„Unii spun că scoatem coeficientul de corecție și atunci brusc pensiile celor care se pensionează mâine vor fi mai mici cu 40% decât ale celor care se pensionează astăzi. Nimic mai fals! Coeficientul se va regăsi și în noua formulă. El a a explodat și pentru că politicienii, fără nicio vină a beneficiarilor, adică a mamei dvs, iau unele decizii și nu se gândesc la consecințe”, a mai explicat ministru lMuncii.
„Una dintre consecințele mutării contribuției de la angajator la angajat a fost exact această creștere a unui coeficient de corecție care trebuia sa regleze o formulă de calcul scoasă din burtă ca să iasă majorarea electorală pe care au promis-o. Și, uite așa, am ajuns să existe un nou factor de inechitate din sistemul de pensii”, a criticat Turcan modificarea făcută de guvernarea PSD, cu Olguța Vasilescu și Marius Budăi la Ministerul Muncii
Referitor la excepțiile din proiectul pentru cumul pensie-salariu și creșterea opțională a perioade de activitate a pensionarilor, Raluca Turcan spune că „nu este o creștere a vârstei de pensionare. E folosită această sintagmă. Nu. Se prelungeste activitatea profesională”.
CITEȘTE ȘI: Raluca Turcan dă asigurări că NU va crește vârsta de pensionare. 3 motive pentru care guvernul nu își dorește acest lucru
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came
to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Fantastic blog and amazing design.
you are actually a just right webmaster. The site loading speed is
incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a
fantastic process in this matter!
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our
whole community will be grateful to you.
Thanks to my father who shared with me on the topic of this blog, this web site is really remarkable.
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this website is really pleasant and the
people are really sharing good thoughts.
Hi, for all time i used to check webpage posts here early in the
dawn, since i enjoy to learn more and more.
My family all the time say that I am killing my time
here at web, however I know I am getting familiarity daily by reading thes pleasant articles.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins
to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Post writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with
afterward you can write or else it is complicated to write.
I have read so many posts on the topic of the blogger lovers however this article is really a good post, keep it up.
Thank you for every other great article. Where else may
anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the search
for such information.
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog.
I am hoping to see the same high-grade content from you later on as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own website now 😉
This paragraph will assist the internet viewers for creating new
blog or even a weblog from start to end.
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different
topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
I’ve learn several good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot effort you set to create this kind of great informative website.
Excellent post. I definitely appreciate this website.
Stick with it!
When I initially commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
whoah this blog is excellent i love studying your posts.
Stay up the great work! You understand, many people are hunting round for
this info, you could aid them greatly.
mpo45 bermain curang terhadap member dengan melakukan settingan rtp rendah ada mesin slot
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
was good. I do not know who you are but
definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Definitely imagine that that you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the net the simplest factor to consider of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as folks consider
issues that they just don’t know about. You managed to
hit the nail upon the highest as well as outlined out the entire thing without
having side-effects , folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to
get more. Thank you