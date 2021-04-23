Magazinele din toată țara sunt deschise, astăzi, până la ora 20.00. Autoritățile au decis ca operatorii economici să funcționeze de la ora 5:00 până la ora 20:00, pentru ca românii să își poată face cumpărăturile de Florii și de Paște. De asemenea, circulația în Capitală este permisă până la ora 21:00.

Potrivit hotărârii privind prelungirea stării de alertă pe teritoriul României cu 30 de zile, începând cu data de 13 aprilie, și a măsurilor care sunt aplicate pe durata acesteia pentru prevenirea şi combaterea efectelor pandemiei de COVID-19, este prelungită circulaţia în perioada 1 mai – 2 mai, în intervalul orar 20.00 – 05.00, pentru ca oamenii să poată participa la slujba de Înviere, iar magazinele vor fi închise la ora 20.00, în Vinerea Mare, nu la ora 18.00.

Şi în perioada 8 mai – 9 mai, persoanele pot circula între ora 20.00 – 05.00 pentru a participa la sărbătoarea religioasă specifică lunii Ramazan.

De asemenea, decizia prevede ca staţiunile de pe litoral să fie deschise, cu respectarea regulilor în vigoare, însă la o capacitate de maximum 70%, după modelul celor de la munte.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

7 COMENTARII

  4. Thank you, I have just been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered so far.
    But, what about the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply?

  6. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
    It will always be interesting to read content from other authors and
    use a little something from other sites.

  7. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you so much, However I am having troubles with your RSS.

    I don’t understand the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
    Is there anyone else getting the same RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here