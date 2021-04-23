Magazinele din toată țara sunt deschise, astăzi, până la ora 20.00. Autoritățile au decis ca operatorii economici să funcționeze de la ora 5:00 până la ora 20:00, pentru ca românii să își poată face cumpărăturile de Florii și de Paște. De asemenea, circulația în Capitală este permisă până la ora 21:00.
Potrivit hotărârii privind prelungirea stării de alertă pe teritoriul României cu 30 de zile, începând cu data de 13 aprilie, și a măsurilor care sunt aplicate pe durata acesteia pentru prevenirea şi combaterea efectelor pandemiei de COVID-19, este prelungită circulaţia în perioada 1 mai – 2 mai, în intervalul orar 20.00 – 05.00, pentru ca oamenii să poată participa la slujba de Înviere, iar magazinele vor fi închise la ora 20.00, în Vinerea Mare, nu la ora 18.00.
Şi în perioada 8 mai – 9 mai, persoanele pot circula între ora 20.00 – 05.00 pentru a participa la sărbătoarea religioasă specifică lunii Ramazan.
De asemenea, decizia prevede ca staţiunile de pe litoral să fie deschise, cu respectarea regulilor în vigoare, însă la o capacitate de maximum 70%, după modelul celor de la munte.
