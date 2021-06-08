Ambrozia artemisiifolia, plantă alergenă, trebuie distrusă de către proprietarii terenurilor pe care crește. Distrugerea se poate face prin cosire, smulgere sau erbicidare. Planta ambrozia produce cantități mari de polen, alergen foarte puternic, începând de la mijlocul lunii iulie, până spre finalul lunii septembrie.

Conform Legii 62/2018 și Art.6 din HG 17/2021 privind combaterea buruienii ambrozia, distrugerea se face de către toți proprietarii sau deținătorii terenurilor, administratorii drumurilor publice, căilor ferate, cursurilor de apă, lacurilor, sistemelor de irigații și ai bazinelor piscicole, precum și de către beneficiarii lucrărilor de construcție unde au fost identificate focare de infestare. Aceștia au obligația ca după distrugerea buruienii să informeze, în scris, administrațiile publice locale pe raza cărora se află terenurile infestate.

Sursa: Realitatea de Alba

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

80 COMENTARII

  1. Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that
    might be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations,
    please share. Thank you!

  2. I know this site offers quality dependent posts and additional information,
    is there any other web page which presents these kinds of things in quality?

  3. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you so much, However I am experiencing issues with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else getting the same RSS problems?

    Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanks!!

  5. Every weekend i used to visit this web site, for the reason that i want enjoyment, since
    this this site conations truly pleasant funny information too.

  6. Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
    and say I really enjoy reading through your posts.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with
    the same subjects? Appreciate it!

  7. Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the challenges.
    It was definitely informative. Your website
    is very helpful. Many thanks for sharing!

  8. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.

    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
    enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
    developer to create your theme? Fantastic work!

  11. I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning
    this blog. I am hoping to see the same high-grade
    blog posts from you later on as well. In fact,
    your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal
    blog now 😉

  13. Everything is very open with a clear description of the challenges.
    It was really informative. Your site is extremely helpful.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Look into my web-site สล็อต เครดิตฟรี ไม่ต้องฝากก่อน ไม่ต้องแชร์ ยืนยันเบอร์โทรศัพท์

  15. Hello there! This article couldn?t be written any better!
    Reading through this post reminds me of my previous
    roommate! He always kept talking about this.

    I’ll forward this article to him. Prettyy surte he will
    hasve a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!

  16. Hey theгe! I just wish tto give you ɑ hսge thumbs upp for the excellent
    info you’ve got right here on thiѕ ρost. I’ll be coming Ьack
    to your site for more soon.

    Aⅼso vіsit my web blog :: 128sports

  18. After research a number of of the blog posts on your web site
    now, and I truly like your way of blogging.
    I bookmarked it to my bookmark website record and shall be checking
    back soon. Pls check out my site as properly and let me know what you think.

    My blog post – facebooksex (Hzlmmy.com)

  19. Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must
    say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
    Thanks, I appreciate it!

  20. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more
    of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  21. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole
    community will be grateful to you.

  22. Having read this I thought it was really enlightening. I appreciate
    you spending some time and effort to put this content together.
    I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of
    time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still
    worth it!

  27. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
    it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your
    intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something
    enlightening to read?

  29. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your
    articles? I mean, what you say is important
    and all. But imagine if you added some great graphics
    or videos to give your posts more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with
    images and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
    Excellent blog!

  32. Pretty element of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim that I
    acquire actually loved account your weblog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I achievement you get entry to consistently quickly.

  33. It is not my first time to pay a quick visit this web page, i am visiting
    this website dailly and get nice data from here every day.

  36. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you actually recognize what you’re talking about!
    Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my web site =).
    We could have a hyperlink change contract between us

  37. Having read this I thought it was really enlightening.

    I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this article together.
    I once again find myself personally spending a
    lot of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!

  42. We stumbled over here from a different web address and thought
    I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following
    you. Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.

  44. Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read
    this article i thought i could also create comment due to this
    brilliant post.

  46. Tremendous things here. I’m very glad to see your post.
    Thanks a lot and I am having a look forward to contact you.

    Will you kindly drop me a mail?

  47. Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing,
    nice written and come with approximately all important infos.
    I would like to see more posts like this .

  48. Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking a few minutes and
    actual effort to create a really good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never manage to
    get nearly anything done.

  49. Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in web
    explorer, might check this? IE still is the marketplace leader
    and a huge part of other folks will omit your magnificent writing because of this problem.

  53. Excellent weblog right here! Also your site quite a bit up fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink to your host?
    I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  56. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely excellent.
    I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific site.

  57. Hi! I’ve been following your site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give
    you a shout out from Houston Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic work!

  58. In these days of austerity and also relative stress and anxiety
    about running into debt, most people balk resistant to the idea of using a
    credit card to make acquisition of merchandise as well as pay for a trip, preferring, instead to rely on this tried and also
    trusted means of making payment – raw cash. However, if you have the cash on hand to make the purchase entirely, then, paradoxically, that’s the best time for them to use the credit card
    for several reasons.

    my website Jeramy

  59. Aw, this was a really good post. Spending some time and actual effort to make a great article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.

  60. Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog
    and wished to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write once
    more soon!

  61. Can I just say what a comfort to discover an individual who truly knows what they
    are discussing online. You certainly know how to bring
    an issue to light and make it important. More people must check this
    out and understand this side of your story. I was surprised you
    are not more popular because you certainly possess the gift.

  63. I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
    yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if
    all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
    the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  64. I think tthe admin of this site is in fact working hard in support of his
    web site, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based information.

    Here is my site :: rent

  65. Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or
    if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have
    no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.

    Any help would be enormously appreciated!

  69. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger,
    and I was wondering your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange techniques with others, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.

  70. Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found
    a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
    shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to
    tell someone!

  72. hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here.
    I did however expertise some technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it
    to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances
    times will often affect your placement in google
    and could damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out
    for much more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update
    this again soon.

  73. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was
    wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog
    like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so
    I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Cheers

  77. I found nice tutorial to iptv users , it will lwarn you how install IPTV
    and tv channel direct in windows or xbox
    :
    This is an exceptional media player with EPG to
    play your IPTV channels on your Windows Phone, Windwos10, and Xbox One.
    You can simply load your M3U playlist from storage or remote source and you are good to go.

    You can download this app inWindows app store and install
    it , then follow this steps:
    Navigate Settings
    Go to Settings tab and open Add new playlist and EPG source

    Enter M3u Link
    Type a name (ex:overbox) in Remote channel list name field.

    Enter (paste) M3u link provided by IPTV provider in Enter
    remote source URL
    Press Add remote list

    Select list to load
    Back to Settings and select overbox in Select Channel playlist

    Watch Channels and VOD
    Done , Back to Channels tab now and select your country you want to watch TV
    channels .

  78. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
    I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate it

  80. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button!
    I’d definitely donate to this excellent blog! I
    suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS
    feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates
    and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here