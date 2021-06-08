Ambrozia artemisiifolia, plantă alergenă, trebuie distrusă de către proprietarii terenurilor pe care crește. Distrugerea se poate face prin cosire, smulgere sau erbicidare. Planta ambrozia produce cantități mari de polen, alergen foarte puternic, începând de la mijlocul lunii iulie, până spre finalul lunii septembrie.
Conform Legii 62/2018 și Art.6 din HG 17/2021 privind combaterea buruienii ambrozia, distrugerea se face de către toți proprietarii sau deținătorii terenurilor, administratorii drumurilor publice, căilor ferate, cursurilor de apă, lacurilor, sistemelor de irigații și ai bazinelor piscicole, precum și de către beneficiarii lucrărilor de construcție unde au fost identificate focare de infestare. Aceștia au obligația ca după distrugerea buruienii să informeze, în scris, administrațiile publice locale pe raza cărora se află terenurile infestate.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
