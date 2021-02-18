Primăria Alba Iulia a lansat în dezbatere publică regulamentul privind stabilirea unor măsuri pentru gospodărirea municipiului precum și constatarea și sancționarea faptelor ce constituie contravenții.
Serviciul Administraţie publică locală, juridic contencios – Direcția juridică, administrație publică locală din Aparatul de specialitate al Primarului Municipiului Alba Iulia, în conformitate cu prevederile art. 7 alin.(2) din Legea nr.52/2003 privind transparența decizională în administrația publică, republicată, informează publicul interesat cu privire la aprobarea Regulamentului privind stabilirea unor măsuri pentru gospodărirea Municipiului Alba Iulia precum și constatarea și sancționarea faptelor ce constituie contravenții
Etapa de consultare a populației se desfăşoară în perioada 18.02.2021 – 31.03.2021
Propunerile, sugestiile și opiniile cu valoare de recomandare cu privire la acest proiect de hotărâre, se pot depune în scris specificându-se articolul sau articolele din proiect sau regulament la care se referă, menționând data trimiterii și datele de contact ale expeditorului, la sediul Primăriei Municipiului Alba Iulia, de pe str.: Calea Moților, nr. 5 A, Camera 8 – Registratură. sau în format electronic pe adresa de e-mail: [email protected] în termen de 15 zile calendaristice de la data publicării prezentului anunț, respectiv până la data de 04.03.2021, ora.16.00.
Proiectul de hotărâre poate fi consultat la sediul Primăriei Municipiului Alba Iulia sau pe site-ul instituției www.apulum.ro, secțiunea Consultare publică.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
