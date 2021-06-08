Preşedintele Senatului, Anca Dragu, a declarat că prin propunerea legislativă de modificare a OUG 41/2016, aflată în dezbatere parlamentară, cetăţenii nu vor mai fi puşi „pe drumuri inutile”, pentru că nicio instituţie din administraţia publică centrală nu va mai cere vreun document emis de altă instituţie publică, potrivit agerpres.ro.
„Astăzi, în Biroul Permanent, a fost repartizat către comisiile de specialitate proiectul de modificare a OUG 41/2016. O instituţie nu trebuie să mai ceară niciunui cetăţean un document emis de altă instituţie. Acestea trebuie să comunice între ele în interesul oamenilor! Este un pas important atât de aşteptat spre digitalizarea şi transparentizarea administraţiei publice”, a scris Dragu, luni, pe Facebook.
Potrivit propunerii legislative iniţiate de un grup de parlamentari PNL şi USR PLUS, „se interzice instituţiilor publice şi organelor de specialitate ale administraţiei publice centrale să solicite persoanelor fizice sau persoanelor juridice, în vederea soluţionării cererilor pentru furnizarea unui serviciu public, copii de pe avize sau alte documente care au fost trimise de către instituţii publice sau organe de specialitate ale administraţiei publice centrale”.
Proiectul de act normativ prevede că instituţiile publice şi organele de specialitate ale administraţiei publice centrale solicită entităţilor care au emise documentele de care au nevoie în copii ale acestora în format electronic.
Sursa: Realitatea Din USR
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right.
This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just
how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hey this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if
blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I
wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly
appreciated!
My family ɑlways say that I am wasting my time here at web, hoѡever I know I am gettіng familiarity dailү by reading such nicｅ content.
my web sitｅ: Nobton Bokep Bigo Threesome
I consxtantly ｅmailed tһis web sitye post paցe to all my
contaсts, becɑuse iff liқe to rｅad it next my frіends ᴡil too.
Here is my webpage :: situs bandar judi online
What i do not understood is if truth be told how
you are not actually a lot more smartly-liked than you may be now.
You are so intelligent. You already know therefore considerably in the case of this matter, made me individually consider it from so many varied angles.
Its like women and men are not involved until it is something to do with Girl gaga!
Your personal stuffs excellent. Always care for it up!
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else
experiencing issues with your blog. It appears as though some of the text in your content are
running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let
me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue
with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody
else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re incredible! Thanks!