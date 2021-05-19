Preşedintele Colegiului Medicilor din România, Daniel Coriu, a atras atenţia, miercuri, că în ţara noastră aproape 700 de localităţi nu au medic de familie, anunță Agerpres.
„În România, 14.400 de medici de familie şi medici de medicină generală, dintre care 37% au este 60 de ani. În România, există aproape 700 de localităţi fără medici de familie”, a afirmat Coriu, la conferinţa online „Sistemul sanitar românesc. Probleme. Performanţe. Perspective”, organizată de Academia de Ştiinţe Medicale.
Potrivit acestuia, în România, sunt 55.942 de medici cu liberă practică, iar 29.000 dintre aceştia sunt în Bucureşti şi în judeţele Cluj Timiş, Iaşi, Dolj şi Mureş.
„În aceste judeţe, există un număr suficient de medici. Practic, ne aflăm peste media europeană, dar, restul judeţelor au sub 27.000 de medici. 12 judeţe din România au sub 500 de medici şi trei judeţe au sub 300 medici. O altă problemă dureroasă este distribuţia pe vârste. 13.000 de medici au peste 60 de ani. Deci 23% din medicii Românei au peste 60 de ani. 2.100 au peste 70 de ani. 1.235 se află în situaţia de cumul pensie-salariu”, a completat preşedintele CMR.
El a afirmat că specialităţile Terapie intensivă şi Neonatologie sunt cele mai deficitare.
„Specialitatea de Terapie intensivă – avem patru judeţe care au sub şase medici pe judeţ, o parte dintre ei sunt pensionari. În specialitatea Neonatologia – 20 de judeţe au sub cinci medici pe judeţ, o parte dintre ei pensionari. (…) Chiar dacă există personal bun, de calitate, este foarte greu să îl menţii angajat. Oamenii buni se demotivează. Principalul motiv este supranormarea”, a explicat Daniel Coriu.
AGERPRES
