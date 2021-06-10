Astăzi, Ministerul Afacerilor Interne, prin Poliția Română, efectuează 196 de percheziții domiciliare, pentru combaterea infracționalității, tragerea la răspundere a persoanelor implicate în comiterea de fapte penale și protejarea comunității de activitățile ilegale.
Perchezițiile sunt efectuate sub supravegherea procurorilor de la unitățile de parchet competente, în cadrul unor dosare penale, în care se fac cercetări pentru infracțiuni de trafic de droguri, trafic de minori, proxenetism, infracțiuni informatice, contrabandă cu țigarete, evaziune fiscală, spălarea banilor, exercitarea fără drept a unei profesii și vătămare corporală.
De asemenea, sunt cercetate fapte de fals intelectual, furt calificat, înșelăciune, tâlhărie calificată, viol, act sexual cu un minor, șantaj, influențarea declarațiilor, nerespectarea regimului armelor și munițiilor și deținerea, în captivitate, a speciilor de interes cinegetic, fără drept.
Acțiunile urmăresc documentarea activității infracționale a persoanelor bănuite, recuperarea prejudiciilor și indisponibilizarea bunurilor obținute din săvârșirea de infracțiuni sau deținute ilegal.
Persoanele depistate vor fi conduse la audieri, în vederea luării măsurilor legale în fiecare cauză.
Activitățile de astăzi se desfășoară în contextul măsurilor luate la nivelul Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, pentru combaterea infracționalității de orice fel și pentru asigurarea ordinii și liniștii publice.
Pe parcursul zilei, în funcție de evoluția anchetei în fiecare caz, Poliția Română va oferi informațiile ce pot fi făcute publice.
Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this
subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now.
But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the
supply?
Here is my site http://www.memorytoday.com
Hello! I know this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does running a well-established website like yours require
a large amount of work? I am completely new to blogging but I do write in my diary daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at
this web page is genuinely pleasant.
Fіrst off I want to say grеat blog! I had
a quick question which I’d likе to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how yoս center yoursеlf
and clear your head Ьefoгe writing. I hawve had a
diffіcult time clearing my mind in getting my іdeas out.
I truly do take pleasire in wrіting bbut it jusst seems like the first 10 to 15 minuhtеs are generallʏ lost ѕimply just trying to figure
oout how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Many thanks!
Ꭲɑkee a lߋok at my website :: link sbobet88
Outstanding quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
Wagering with the best politics bookies can be good enjoyable.
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the
amazing work.
Can I just say what a comfort to discover an individual who genuinely understands what
they are talking about on the internet. You definitely realize
how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people must look at this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you’re not more popular because you surely have the gift.
Hello! I’ve been following our site forr a long time now
and finally got tthe courage to go ahead and give you a shout out frpm
Humble Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent job!
Have a look aat my web site – shareholder derivative litigation lawyers
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. This is a really neatly written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any
recommendations?
Hi I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Bing for
something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a
incredible post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it
all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added
in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
read more, Please do keep up the superb jo.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the great effort.
Just desire to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your put up is simply excellent and that i could
assume you are knowledgeable in this subject.
Fine together with your permission allow me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with impending post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the good work.
I have read so many posts concerning the blogger lovers however this paragraph is truly a pleasant article, keep it up.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on 카지노사이트.
Regards
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge regarding unexpected emotions.
Utterly pent articles, Really enjoyed looking through.
Feel free to surf to my webpage – mpc-install.com
Hello there, I do think your blog might be having web browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from that, fantastic blog!
mpo tiktok adalah situs penipunjudi online dengan tidak membayarkan kemenangan member
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article.
Thank you for providing this info.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work so I
decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you provide here and can’t
wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how
quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI,
just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing site!
I think what you said was actually very reasonable.
But, consider this, what if you wrote a catchier post title?
I am not saying your information isn’t solid, however suppose you added something that makes people want
more? I mean Poliția Română acționează în forță: Aproape 200 de percheziții pentru combaterea infracționalității – Realitatea de Alba is a little vanilla.
You might peek at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they create
news titles to grab people interested. You might add a video or a related picture or
two to grab readers interested about everything’ve
written. In my opinion, it would make your blog a little livelier.
Thanks for finally talking about > Poliția Română acționează în forță:
Aproape 200 de percheziții pentru combaterea infracționalității – Realitatea de Alba < Loved it!
Very nice post. I definitely love this website.
Keep it up!
Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a stuff!
existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this
web page.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph
posted at this website is in fact good.
Also visit my web-site … everlesson – http://www.2010.us/articles/316988-vision-launching-info-about-word-press-you-never-realized –
Admiring the time and effort you put into your site and in depth
information you provide. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a
while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Excellent
read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to
my Google account.
Hi there, I check your blog regularly. Your writing style is witty, keep it up!
I always used to study paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of internet therefore
from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.