În această dimineață, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice Mureș, sub coordonarea Direcției de Investigare a Criminalității Economice, efectuează 218 percheziții domiciliare, în București și în 28 de județe, la persoane bănuite de înșelăciune, evaziune fiscală, spălare a banilor, complicitate la spălare a banilor, fals în înscrisuri sub semnătură privată și uz de fals.
Acțiunea se desfășoară sub supravegherea Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Mureș și are loc în București (40), Mureș (23), Arad (2), Alba (3), Argeș (7), Bacău (1), Brașov (8), Buzău (8), Bistrița-Năsăud (2), Călărași (2), Cluj (32), Constanța (8), Dâmbovița (4), Dolj (5), Hunedoara (3), Galați (1), Giurgiu (1), Iași (4), Ilfov (7), Maramureș (7), Mehedinți (3), Olt (13), Prahova (6), Satu-Mare (4), Sălaj (3), Suceava (8), Timiș (6) Teleorman (1) și Vâlcea (6).
Din cercetări a reieșit că o societate comercială din București, având ca obiect principal de activitate „activități de luptă împotriva incendiilor și de prevenire a acestora”, începând din 2019, ar fi avut acces la numeroase contracte cu instituții publice și private de interes național.
„În baza contractelor, ar fi avut obligația să presteze servicii de mentenanță (verificare, încărcare, reparare) a echipamentelor de protecție (extinctoare, hidranți). Aceste servicii s-ar fi realizat fără verificarea efectivă a bunei funcționări, astfel s-ar fi înlocuit sigilii, etichete de conformitate și de valabilitate.
Gravitatea este dată de amploarea actelor materiale care vizau inclusiv spitale, școli, unități militare, penitenciare, sedii ale unor instituții publice, stații de alimentare cu carburant, companii de transport public, companii de transport aeriene, companii de producere a energiei termice, electrice și nucleare, combinat chimic etc.
Beneficiarii s-ar fi aflat în eroare cu privire la funcționalitatea și calitatea echipamentelor de stingere a incendiilor, fapt pentru care ar fi achitat sume considerabile pentru aceste servicii”, arată IPJ Mureș într-un comunicat.
Totodată, pentru maximizarea profitului și evitarea taxelor datorate bugetului consolidat al statului, societatea, prin administratorul său, nu ar fi înregistrat totalitatea veniturilor realizate.
Gradul de periculozitate al faptelor comise este foarte ridicat prin crearea unei stări de pericol cu privire la viața, sănătatea, și integritatea persoanelor, cât și cu privire la patrimoniul acestora.
Suportul este asigurat de Direcția Operațiuni Speciale din cadrul Poliției Române.
La activități participă luptători ai Serviciului pentru Intervenţii şi Acţiuni Speciale și lucrători din cadrul D.G.A. Mureș.
Sursa: Realitatea de Mures
