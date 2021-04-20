Profesorul de diplomaţie şi relaţii internaţionale Gilles Emmanuel Jacquet, de la Şcoala de Diplomaţie din Geneva, a răspuns întrebărilor realizatorului Realitatea Plus Ana Maria Păcuraru. Acesta a vorbit despre cât de real este pericolul în care se află România în contextul escaladării conflictului ruso-ucrainean.
Întrebat cum se poziţionează România în această situaţie și dacă țara noastră este în pericol, Gilles Emmanuel Jacquet a declarat: „Nu cred că România este în pericol şi nu cred că vor veni tancuri ruseşti în România prea curând. România este protejată de apartenenţa la NATO. Aşa că, dacă România este atacată, va exista o ripostă colectivă.”
Întrebat dacă este suficient pentru protecţia ţării noastre, profesorul de diplomaţie şi relaţii internaţionale a explicat: „Rusia are interese în România, în sectorul energetic, comercial, în domeniul financiar, ca de altfel şi bănci sau asigurări. Aşadar, atacarea României nu ar avea sens pentru Rusia, în special pentru că nu există mari interese ruseşti în România. Nu există o minoritate rusească semnificativă în România, de exemplu.”
„România face un joc foarte inteligent împotriva Rusiei. România nu încearcă să antagonizeze Rusia. Mai curând încearcă să găsească o abordare echilibrată”, a mai spus Gilles Emmanuel Jacquet.
INTERVIUL INTEGRAL cu profesorul Gilles Emmanuel Jacquet poate fi urmărit aici:
