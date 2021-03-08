Polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Vințu de Jos l-au reținut pe un bărbat care este cercetat pentru distrugere, violență în familie, amenințare și violare de domiciliu. Bărbatul va fi cercetat sub control judiciar.

 

La data de 06 martie 2021, polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Vințu de Jos au luat măsura reținerii, pentru 24 de ore, față de un bărbat, de 46 de ani, din comuna Vințu de Jos, care este cercetat pentru violență în familie, amenințare, distrugere și violare de domiciliu.

 

În sarcina acestuia s-a reținut faptul că, în noaptea de 05/06 martie 2021, s-ar fi deplasat la locuința unui bărbat, aflat într-o relație cu soția sa, cu care se află în divorț, unde ar fi distrus mai multe geamuri, l-ar fi amenințat pe acesta și și-ar fi agresat soția.

 

Femeia, de 37 de ani, a fost transportată la spital pentru îngrijiri medicale.

 

În cursul zilei de sâmbătă, 06 martie, bărbatul a fost prezentat în fața magistraților din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Alba Iulia, care au dispus cercetarea sa sub măsura preventivă a controlului judiciar.

Sursa: Realitatea de Alba

