Polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Vințu de Jos l-au reținut pe un bărbat care este cercetat pentru distrugere, violență în familie, amenințare și violare de domiciliu. Bărbatul va fi cercetat sub control judiciar.
La data de 06 martie 2021, polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Vințu de Jos au luat măsura reținerii, pentru 24 de ore, față de un bărbat, de 46 de ani, din comuna Vințu de Jos, care este cercetat pentru violență în familie, amenințare, distrugere și violare de domiciliu.
În sarcina acestuia s-a reținut faptul că, în noaptea de 05/06 martie 2021, s-ar fi deplasat la locuința unui bărbat, aflat într-o relație cu soția sa, cu care se află în divorț, unde ar fi distrus mai multe geamuri, l-ar fi amenințat pe acesta și și-ar fi agresat soția.
Femeia, de 37 de ani, a fost transportată la spital pentru îngrijiri medicale.
În cursul zilei de sâmbătă, 06 martie, bărbatul a fost prezentat în fața magistraților din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Alba Iulia, care au dispus cercetarea sa sub măsura preventivă a controlului judiciar.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
If some one wants expert view concerning blogging afterward i propose
him/her to pay a quick visit this weblog, Keep up
the pleasant work.
All we know – they didn’t come with peace.Huge extraterrestrial
spaceships just appeared on the Earth’s orbit.
http://35m.usverify.org/__media__/js/netsoltrademark.php?d=xxxmaturestube.com
If some one wishes expert view on the topic of blogging then i suggest him/her to visit
this webpage, Keep up the fastidious job.
I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your content.
The article has really peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your website and keep checking for new information about once a week.
I opted in for your Feed as well.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your website in web explorer, may check this?
IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge element of other people will leave out your wonderful writing because of
this problem.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may rdturn once again sinxe
i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way too change, may you be rixh and continue
to help other people.
My site Lifelike Sex dolls
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little
bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
My site: thenewlosthope.com
magnificent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector do not realize this.
You should proceed your writing. I’m sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
My website how to repair blown double glazed windows
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with
SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Look into my page; indesit condenser tumble dryer
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this site is genuinely good.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with my
Facebook group. Chat soon!
Here is my web page; window installation near me
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I
think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
this is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be
back.
Look into my site – double glazed windows
Hi! I know this is somewhat off-topic but I had to ask.
Does running a well-established blog such as yours take a large amount of work?
I’m brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal on a daily basis.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience
and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for
new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
My website :: double glaze
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with after that
you can write if not it is complex to write.
Here is my web page – door installation
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I believe that you should publish more on this
issue, it might not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t speak
about these issues. To the next! Many thanks!!
Also visit my web page; double.glazing near me
http://kenfisherlitigation.com/__media__/js/netsoltrademark.php?d=xscopa.com
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking
for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting
off-topic but I had to ask!
Also visit my web-site double glaze
This paragraph is in fact a pleasant one it assists
new net viewers, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
my webpage – windows installation near me
http://www.yes1798.com/csw/wingoalvt/redirect.asp?link=https://xnxbang.com
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for
me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Great work!
Feel free to surf to my webpage :: private mental health assessment cost uk
It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this helpful
info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Here is my website; blown glass window