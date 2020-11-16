Coruptia politica ucide. Au platit zeci de milioane de euro pentru telegondola, telescaun si o partie fara zapada dar Spitalul judetean l-au lasat in anii 70.
O mafie de ani de zile a pus stapanire pe spital si nimeni nu a facut nimic.
De la Culita Tarata, Gheorghe Stefan pana la Ionel Arsene s-au luptat intre ei pentru influenta si acces la resurse. S-au turnat intre ei pentru spagi de milioane de euro.
Incendiul de la Spitalul judetean nu este primul din Piatra Neamt care ridica semne de intrebare. Aceleasi interese politice au distrus si Piata Centrala. PSD, PDL, UNPR, PNL, Pro Romania toate partidele s-au luptat pana cand oamenii au murit arsi de vii.
Legaturile din trecut dintre Culita Tarata, Ilie Sarbu, Liviu Harbuz si Victor Ponta, candidatura Elenei Udrea la Neamt, apropierea lui Gheorghe Stefan de Traian Basescu si vacantele lui Arsene cu Dragnea, aceasta este imaginea unui judet rapus de o mare tragedie: 10 morti si 8 raniti. Cine e de vina?
Aflati dezvaluiri senzationale, astazi, la Culisele statului paralel, de la ora 18:00, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
Sursa: Realitatea din Justitie
