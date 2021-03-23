În aceste zile are loc, în organizarea Centrului pentru Cultură şi Arte „Carmen Saeculare” Neamţ, cea de a cincea ediţie a Concursului naţional de arte plastice „Nicolae Milord”. Proiectul îşi propune promovarea şi afirmarea creaţiilor elevilor şcolilor de arte din ţară, precum şi o mai bună cunoaştere a creaţiei pictorului pietrean Nicolae Milord. Concursul se desfăşoară pe două secţiuni – grafică şi pictură. Până la data de 20 martie 2021, concurenţii Şcolilor populare de artă din întreaga ţară au putut propune lucrările lor în competiţie.
Ca date statistice, putem comunica că pentru Marele Premiu al concursului participă nouăsprezece şcoli de artă din întreaga ţară: Alba Iulia, Botoşani, Brăila, Braşov, Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Focşani, Galaţi, Iaşi, Ploieşti, Satu Mare, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Suceava, Târgovişte, Târgu Jiu, Timişoara şi Piatra-Neamţ. Am înregistrat un număr de optzeci şi nouă de lucrări (patruzeci şi patru de grafică şi patruzeci şi cinci pictură).
Jurizarea Concursului naţional de arte plastic Nicolae Milord”, ediţia a V-a, este programată pentru ziua de joi, 25 martie 2021.
Juriul care urmează să delibereze este format din: Emil Nicolae (critic de artă), Ştefan Potop (preşedintele filial Neamţ a U. A. P.), Lucian Tudorache (artist plastic, vicepreşedinte al filialei Neamţ a U. A. P.), Radu Cristian Macavei (artist plastic şi coordonatorul activităţii Şcolii Populare de Artă) şi Carmen Elena Nastasă (managerul Centrului pentru Cultură şi Arte „Carmen Saeculare” Neamţ).
Ediţia curentă a Concursului naţional de arte plastice „Nicolae Milord” se va încheia cu vernisarea expoziţiei on-line (pe pagina de facebook a Centrului), care va conţine lucrările aflate în competiţie.
Reamintim cei patru câştigători de până acum ai Marelui Premiu „NICOLAE MILORD”: Sara VOAIDEŞ – Şcoala Populară de Artă Târgu Mureş (2017), Dănuţ ACONSTANTINESEI – Şcoala de Arte Botoşani (2018), Robert VOITCHEVICI – Şcoala de Arte „Ion Irimescu” Suceava (2019), Marilena POPA – Şcoala de Arte şi Meserii „Ilie Micu” Sibiu (2020).
