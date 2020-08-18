 

Ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, a reamintit vineri, în emisiunea ”Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, efectele negative ale deciziilor CCR și ale Avocatului Poporului din timpul perioadei de urgență și de alertă, în urma cărora mii de persoane testate pozitiv au putut părăsi spitalul și au încălcat izolarea. Repetarea unor astfel de decizii va putea duce la scenariul sumbru vehiculat, conform căruia în toamnă am putea înregistra 2.800 de cazuri de Covid-19 pe zi. 

”Dacă mai intervine o dată Avocatul Poporului sau CCR, să ne ia pârghiile necesare în cazul unei boli transmisibile…neavând aceste pârghii, nu avem controlul de transmitere în comunitate. De pe 3 pe 21 iulie, am avut trei săptămâni în care aproape 5.000 de pacienți pozitivi au rămas liberi. Dacă nu vom avea nicio pârghie și nu s-ar putea face nimic, am putea ajunge la 2.800 de cazuri pe zi”, a spus ministrul.

Potrivit unei analize, dacă mergem pe actualul trend crescător al infectărilor, am putea avea zilnic, la începutul lunii septembrie, peste 2.800 de cazuri de COVID-19 și cel puțin 70 de decese. 

 

Sursa: Realitatea de Realitatea Medicala

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

8 COMENTARII

  1. Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
    but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about
    making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
    Thank you

  6. Anyway just wanted to say thanks for your site.
    Materials like this allow me to stay on track and helps keep me from being gloomy.
    I hope that you continue to grow, and other
    people that need this can discover it! Thanks and good luck again. Although I’m experimenting
    with trying to set my own spin on it anyway, I really like keto up to now.
    It’s important to be flexible with your daily
    diet, even when you’re locked into something such as”keeping carbohydrates low”.

    I don’t want to be the individual eating out that orders something
    odd off the menu, or nothing in any way, although I want to shed weight.

    It’s just flat out not worth it, if you ask me if your diet comes at the expense of your joy.
    This is all GREAT. Been doing my best to try and do quality study, so
    things like this helps. Anyone else think the biggest problem people have with weight reduction comes from them not putting in the
    job ? You wish to begin losing weight ASAP like I get, however you must be inclined
    to do a bit of research first. If you don’t do your part,
    I am sorry to say you’re just going to have issues.
    xoxo

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here