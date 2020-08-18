Ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, a reamintit vineri, în emisiunea ”Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, efectele negative ale deciziilor CCR și ale Avocatului Poporului din timpul perioadei de urgență și de alertă, în urma cărora mii de persoane testate pozitiv au putut părăsi spitalul și au încălcat izolarea. Repetarea unor astfel de decizii va putea duce la scenariul sumbru vehiculat, conform căruia în toamnă am putea înregistra 2.800 de cazuri de Covid-19 pe zi.
”Dacă mai intervine o dată Avocatul Poporului sau CCR, să ne ia pârghiile necesare în cazul unei boli transmisibile…neavând aceste pârghii, nu avem controlul de transmitere în comunitate. De pe 3 pe 21 iulie, am avut trei săptămâni în care aproape 5.000 de pacienți pozitivi au rămas liberi. Dacă nu vom avea nicio pârghie și nu s-ar putea face nimic, am putea ajunge la 2.800 de cazuri pe zi”, a spus ministrul.
Potrivit unei analize, dacă mergem pe actualul trend crescător al infectărilor, am putea avea zilnic, la începutul lunii septembrie, peste 2.800 de cazuri de COVID-19 și cel puțin 70 de decese.
Sursa: Realitatea de Realitatea Medicala
