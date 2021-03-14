Invitatul permanent al emisiunii Culisele Puterii, Miron Mitrea, a vorbit, duminică, despre bâlbele Guvernului în gestionarea controverselor legate de cele două loturi ale vaccinului AstraZeneca. Mitrea a povestit propria-i experiență la vaccinare și consideră normale reacțiile adverse ale oricărui vaccin.
„Să clarificăm, pentru că putem crea confuzii. Este vorba despre reacții adverse. Eu m-am vaccinat cu pfizer și am stat în pat trei zile. Am avut reacții puternice și mi s-a părut normal. Le-am avut, s-au încadrat în cele normale: durere de cap…”, a spus Miron Mitrea în emisiunea Culisele puterii.
Fostul politician a comentat modul în care Guvernul a gestionat situația privind loturile controversate de vaccin de la AstraZeneca.
„Au fost două loturi care au dat mai multe reacții. Am mai spus: reacțiile sunt normale. Nu sunt reacții adverse, din câte înțeleg eu și din câte am citit, care să iasă din normal.
Eu nu sunt jurnalist, nu vreau să vânez toate greșelile Guvernului. S-au bâlbâit, asta e problema? Guvernul ar trebui să vină cu soluții care să calmeze oamenii. Eu am 65 de ani anul ăsta și am învățat că nu există lucruri care să facă numai bine. Este un vaccin care ne învață organismul cum să lupte cu boala. Nu există o metodă prin care să nu-ți asumi niciun risc. Dar știi că beneficiul este mai mare decât riscul la care te supui. Bâlba arată o lipsă de profesionalism”, a mai spus Miron Mitrea.
