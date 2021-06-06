Miron Mitrea a comentat, duminică seară, la „Culisele puterii”, scandalul gunoaielor din Sectorul 1 al Capitalei provocat de Romprest și a declarat că ar fi trebuit să intervină Guvernul sau chiar Direcția Anticorupție.
Consultantul politic a salutat poziția ministrului Mediului, Tanczos Barna, „care încearcă să facă pace în această situație. Tot Guvernul trebuia să atragă atenția în acest conflict. Au un conflict care inseamna bani decontati sau nedecontati, neclari. Nici cei de la Romprest nu au o conducere… Sunt departe de o firmă de asemenea nivel. Iar doamna Cotilde nu se comportă ca un primar. Ea trebuie să se ocupe de curățenia Sectorului, nu trebuie să se certe. Nu trebuie să nu plătească nimic, trebuie să analizeze situația.
Niște niste oameni mai puțin corecți care conduc Romprestul încearcă să obțină niște bani pentru niște prestații pe care nu le-au făcut.
Doamna Clotilde nu vrea să plătească acele prestații, dar am senzația că vrea să scape cu totul de firma ca să o dea la o firmă prietenă. Atunci foloseste acest motiv ca sa pleateasca rar sau deloc sau foarte putin. Niciunul nu se comportă corect.
Poate că Guvernul trebuie să intervină sau ar trebui să intre DNA-ul să vadă despre ce e vorba, că am văzut că au spus că merg să vadă unde se duc banii pe care-i incasează. Că nu prea se duc în salarii și combustibil, se duc în alte părți. Pe la ei prin buzunar, din informațiile mele.
Doamna Clotilde de ce nu plăteste cât crede ea chiar daca exista niste conflicte.
Astea se vor rezolva printr-o comisie de mediere, care nu s-a format nici azi între cel două entități în scandal, ori prin justitie. E simplu!
Doamna Clotilde i-a prins ca au trecut la decontare drumuri și intr-o direcție și intr-alta pe strazi cu sens unic. Pe toate străzile cu sens unic din sector, Romprest a facturat drum dus-întors. Evident nu-i adevărat. Evident, doamna Clotilde are dreptate, dar folosește dreptatea pe o chestie mică înceercând spă rezolve alte lucruri. Așa cred eu.
Oricum, dacă nu e vorba de rea-voință, e vorba de neputință. O chestiune destul de simplă care până la dânsa nu a creat probleme. Știm de Tudorache și Romprest”, a comentat Miron Mitrea despre situația de la Romprest în scandalul gunoaielor din Sectorul 1, la „Culisele puterii”.
Miron Mitrea: De ce nu se duc banii din PNRR către firme, și 600 de milioane de euro merg către GSP? Este o legătură politică evidentă
