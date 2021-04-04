Miron Mitrea a vorbit duminică seară, în emisiunea ”Culisele puterii”, de la Realitatea PLUS, despre interesele din spatele protestelor din România, în contextul în care astăzi este, practic, prima seară fără proteste, după 7 seri consecutive de manifestări în Capitală, dar și în marile orașe ale țării. 

„Și-au făcut mâna pentru ceea ce urmează. Este o metodă clasică folosită în România pentru dărâmare guvernului PSD, cel condus de Dăncilă. Așa se va întâmpla și acum. Prima țintă a protestatarului este Guvernul Cîțu. Capul lui Cîțu. Încearcă să creeze presiunea socială care să ducă la schimbare guvernului. Întrebarea e care va fi metoda. Cea cu mitingurile, iar a doua e cea pe care a pornit-o Dragnea împotriva guvernului Grindeanu. Dacă nu pot să-l convingă pe Cîțu să renunțe de bună-voie și nesilit de nimeni, soluția este presiune. Se pregătește cădere guvernului Cîțu”, a afirmat Miron Mitrea. 

Potrivit analistului politic, populația este frustrată în toată lumea legată de restricțiile prin care trecem. Guvernele ar trebui să iasă și să dea niște explicații legate de ce se întâmplă și cât va mai dura această situație.

Nemulțumirea populară e foarte mare în toate țările, a arătat Miron Mitrea, spunând că nu e România singura țară care a avut oameni în stradă. „Nu putem compara, însă, politic vorbind, țările între ele. Nu ne putem compara cu Elveția, spre exemplu. Să cădem în eroarea că politicienții nu încearcă să canalizeze în folosul lor această frustrare, aceste manifestații, ar fi penibil. Cei care vor să facă schimbări în politică, grupurile de influență, intervin”, a arătat acesta, dând ca exemplu faptul că el a construit sindicatele în România.

Miron Mitrea a arătat, de asemenea, că deși în mod normal sunt județe, respectiv zone în care oamenii sunt mai puțin dispuși să iasă în stradă, de data aceasta a văzut tineri și tineri din zonele respective manifestând anti-restricții.

„Nu am niciun dubiu că pe frustrarea generală niște <<dirijori>> folosesc asemenea metode. Pe unii îi vedem în stradă, pe alții nu. Sunt forțe care vor să schimbe echilibrul politic și care folosesc asmenea momente în favoarea jocurilor pe care vor să le facă. (…) Nu folosește să spun cine este dirijorul cel mare. Presiunea socială va exista în perioada următoare și se va accentua asta și deoarece guvernele nu-și permit să nu ia astfel de măsuri. Ce a făcut Cîțu? Păi nu a făcut nimic. Nu a spus nimic despre măsurile pe care trebuie să le luăm. Am văzut că nu își controleze nici măcar miniștrii. A fost nevoie să iasă Ludovic Orban, care nici măcar nu e premier, ci lider al PNL, să atragă atenția că legile privind reforma în justiție nu au fost discutate în sânul coaliției de guvernare. Că ele sunt doar ideile ministrului Justiției singur. Notabil la ministrul Sănătății e că umblă fără mască. Niciun ministru nu a făcut în această săptămână nimic notabil în ceea ce privește lupta cu pandemia”, a conchis Miron Mitrea.

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

42 COMENTARII

  1. You need to take part in a contest for one of the greatest sites
    on the internet. I’m going to highly recommend this website!

  3. Thank you for every other informative web site.
    The place else may I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect
    manner? I have a challenge that I’m just now running on, and I’ve
    been at the glance out for such info.

  4. I simply couldn’t depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved
    the usual information a person provide to your guests? Is
    gonna be again regularly to investigate cross-check new posts

  7. I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles every day along with a mug of coffee.

  11. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it,
    you can be a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually
    come back later in life. I want to encourage that you
    continue your great job, have a nice morning!

  12. hello!,I really like your writing very much! percentage we be in contact
    extra about your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to resolve my problem.
    Maybe that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you.

  13. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids.
    I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old
    daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
    to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit
    crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants
    to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  14. Thanks for another magnificent post. The place else may anybody get that kind of
    information in such an ideal method of writing?

    I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.

  17. A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
    I do think that you need to write more on this subject matter,
    it might not be a taboo matter but usually folks don’t
    speak about such topics. To the next! Cheers!!

  18. Wondеrful site you have һere but I was сurious if you knew of any forums that cover the same
    topics tаlқed about іn this article? I’d really love to be a
    part of group where I can get аdvіce from otһer knowledgeable peoplｅ that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me
    know. Bless ｙou!

  21. Fantastic site. Plenty of helpful info here.

    I’m sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious.
    And naturally, thanks on your sweat!

  23. Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this website, and article is genuinely fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such posts.

  24. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your
    stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic. I actually like what you’ve acquired here,
    really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say
    it. You make it enjoyable and you still care
    for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you.

    This is actually a terrific site.

  26. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out
    right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.

    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness
    over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly
    very often inside case you shield this hike.

  30. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really
    useful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give something back and aid others such as you helped me.

  31. Hi there, this weekend is nice in favor of me, since this occasion i am reading this fantastic
    educational paragraph here at my house.

  33. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
    Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.

    I want to read even more things about it!

  34. This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.

    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you
    presented it. Too cool!

  36. Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around
    your weblog posts. After all I will be subscribing to
    your rss feed and I am hoping you write once
    more soon!

  37. Currently it appears like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

  38. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and
    in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account
    your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

  41. Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?

    My website looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve
    this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Thanks!

  42. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who has
    been conducting a little research on this. And he actually bought me breakfast due to the fact that I found it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!

    But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this matter here on your blog.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here