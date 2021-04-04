Miron Mitrea a vorbit duminică seară, în emisiunea ”Culisele puterii”, de la Realitatea PLUS, despre interesele din spatele protestelor din România, în contextul în care astăzi este, practic, prima seară fără proteste, după 7 seri consecutive de manifestări în Capitală, dar și în marile orașe ale țării.
„Și-au făcut mâna pentru ceea ce urmează. Este o metodă clasică folosită în România pentru dărâmare guvernului PSD, cel condus de Dăncilă. Așa se va întâmpla și acum. Prima țintă a protestatarului este Guvernul Cîțu. Capul lui Cîțu. Încearcă să creeze presiunea socială care să ducă la schimbare guvernului. Întrebarea e care va fi metoda. Cea cu mitingurile, iar a doua e cea pe care a pornit-o Dragnea împotriva guvernului Grindeanu. Dacă nu pot să-l convingă pe Cîțu să renunțe de bună-voie și nesilit de nimeni, soluția este presiune. Se pregătește cădere guvernului Cîțu”, a afirmat Miron Mitrea.
Potrivit analistului politic, populația este frustrată în toată lumea legată de restricțiile prin care trecem. Guvernele ar trebui să iasă și să dea niște explicații legate de ce se întâmplă și cât va mai dura această situație.
Nemulțumirea populară e foarte mare în toate țările, a arătat Miron Mitrea, spunând că nu e România singura țară care a avut oameni în stradă. „Nu putem compara, însă, politic vorbind, țările între ele. Nu ne putem compara cu Elveția, spre exemplu. Să cădem în eroarea că politicienții nu încearcă să canalizeze în folosul lor această frustrare, aceste manifestații, ar fi penibil. Cei care vor să facă schimbări în politică, grupurile de influență, intervin”, a arătat acesta, dând ca exemplu faptul că el a construit sindicatele în România.
Miron Mitrea a arătat, de asemenea, că deși în mod normal sunt județe, respectiv zone în care oamenii sunt mai puțin dispuși să iasă în stradă, de data aceasta a văzut tineri și tineri din zonele respective manifestând anti-restricții.
„Nu am niciun dubiu că pe frustrarea generală niște <<dirijori>> folosesc asemenea metode. Pe unii îi vedem în stradă, pe alții nu. Sunt forțe care vor să schimbe echilibrul politic și care folosesc asmenea momente în favoarea jocurilor pe care vor să le facă. (…) Nu folosește să spun cine este dirijorul cel mare. Presiunea socială va exista în perioada următoare și se va accentua asta și deoarece guvernele nu-și permit să nu ia astfel de măsuri. Ce a făcut Cîțu? Păi nu a făcut nimic. Nu a spus nimic despre măsurile pe care trebuie să le luăm. Am văzut că nu își controleze nici măcar miniștrii. A fost nevoie să iasă Ludovic Orban, care nici măcar nu e premier, ci lider al PNL, să atragă atenția că legile privind reforma în justiție nu au fost discutate în sânul coaliției de guvernare. Că ele sunt doar ideile ministrului Justiției singur. Notabil la ministrul Sănătății e că umblă fără mască. Niciun ministru nu a făcut în această săptămână nimic notabil în ceea ce privește lupta cu pandemia”, a conchis Miron Mitrea.
