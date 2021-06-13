„Cred că dacă este să ne uităm şi cum a evoluat pandemia anul trecut, cu o creştere a cazurilor în toamnă şi, mă rog, o evoluţie ciclică în acest an şi jumătate care s-a scurs de la debutul pandemiei, ne aşteptăm ca acest ciclu să revină. Ce ne dorim este ca intensitatea acestui al patrulea val să nu fie una foarte mare. Şi atunci, aici e importantă în primul rând vaccinarea şi ne dorim ca răspunsul sistemului sanitar să fie unul rapid şi eficient şi aici e important pregătirea spitalelor”, a afirmat Ioana Mihăilă la o televiziune de știri.
În ce privește tulpina indiană, dar şi numărul medicilor care au făcut scut, în prima linie, pe toată perioada pandemiei, Mihăilă spune: „La noi progresul a fost remarcabil, în sensul că, din martie, de când am început secvenţierea şi am inclus-o în Programul Naţional de Secvenţiere, începem să detectăm aceste variante. În acest moment, secvenţierea o facem în două centre care au expertiză, pentru că am vrut, din nou, să nu facem rabat de la calitate – sunt două centre în Bucureşti care fac secvenţirea – dar partea de colectare a datelor vine de la nivelul mai multor regiuni. Reţeaua nu este încă complet dezvoltată. (…) Avem şi noi tulpina indiană. Am făcut secvenţiere mai ales pentru pacienţii care au fost diagnosticaţi în Bucureşti şi în Ilfov şi acolo am descoperit mai multe cazuri”.
Hello! I’ve been following your website for a while
now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out
from Houston Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the
great work!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your
useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought
I might as well check things out. I like
what I see so now i’m following you. Look
forward to looking into your web page for
a second time.
mpotik tok merupakan salah satu situs mpo yang menipu member dengan tidak membayarkan kemenangan besar
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at
this web page, and post is actually fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these types of content.
each time i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this time.
If you desire to take a great deal from this post
then you have to apply these strategies to your won weblog.
We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page again.
Howdy exceptional blog! Does running a blog similar to this take a lot of work?
I have virtually no knowledge of coding but I was hoping to start my own blog
soon. Anyhow, should you have any ideas or
techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply had to ask.
Appreciate it!
Great article.