„Cred că dacă este să ne uităm şi cum a evoluat pandemia anul trecut, cu o creştere a cazurilor în toamnă şi, mă rog, o evoluţie ciclică în acest an şi jumătate care s-a scurs de la debutul pandemiei, ne aşteptăm ca acest ciclu să revină. Ce ne dorim este ca intensitatea acestui al patrulea val să nu fie una foarte mare. Şi atunci, aici e importantă în primul rând vaccinarea şi ne dorim ca răspunsul sistemului sanitar să fie unul rapid şi eficient şi aici e important pregătirea spitalelor”, a afirmat Ioana Mihăilă la o televiziune de știri.

În ce privește tulpina indiană, dar şi numărul medicilor care au făcut scut, în prima linie, pe toată perioada pandemiei, Mihăilă spune: „La noi progresul a fost remarcabil, în sensul că, din martie, de când am început secvenţierea şi am inclus-o în Programul Naţional de Secvenţiere, începem să detectăm aceste variante. În acest moment, secvenţierea o facem în două centre care au expertiză, pentru că am vrut, din nou, să nu facem rabat de la calitate – sunt două centre în Bucureşti care fac secvenţirea – dar partea de colectare a datelor vine de la nivelul mai multor regiuni. Reţeaua nu este încă complet dezvoltată. (…) Avem şi noi tulpina indiană. Am făcut secvenţiere mai ales pentru pacienţii care au fost diagnosticaţi în Bucureşti şi în Ilfov şi acolo am descoperit mai multe cazuri”.