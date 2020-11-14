Potrivit primelor informații, doctorul care era de gardă în momentul producerii incidentului a încercat să evacueze pacienții, scoțând pe brațe 8 oameni. Potrivit SMURD, medicul a suferit arsuri pe 40% din corp și este în stare gravă. Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat că doctorul va fi transferat în București cu o aeronavă militară. Ulterior, mâine, medicul urmează să fie transferat în Belgia, la Spitalul Militar Regina Astrid, din Belgia. Decizia a fost luata de seful DSU Raed Arafat, care a vorbit cu medicii de acolo.
10 oameni, bolnavi Covid în stare critică, și-au pierdut viața, într-un incendiu violent produs pe secția de Terapie Intensivă a spitalului din Piatra Neamț.
Potrivit primelor informații, medicul de gardă a scos pe brațe 8 dintre victime, cu riscul propriei vieți. Acesta a suferit, însă, arsuri pe 40% din suprafața corpului.
„Din dorința lui se a salva cât mai multe vieți, s-a aruncat în flăcări pentru a-i salva. El a scos din salonul alăturat. A încercat să intervină și unde ardea. Asistenta a încercat să îl ajute”, a declarat managerul spitalului, Lucian Micu.
În momentul de față, nu se știe dacă decesele au fost cauzate de incendiu sau de deconectarea de la aparatele de oxigen.
Medicul va fi transferat la Spitalul Floreasca din Capitala, singurul loc liber pe care spitalul il detine in acest moment. Potrivit Realitatea PLUS, premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat ca doctorul va fi transferat in Bucuresti cu o aeronava militara.
„Au ajuns echipajele noastre de terapie intensivă, evaluează starea pacienților. Domnul doctor pacient e preluat de medicul nostru și va fi adus la Iași și apoi transferat aerian la București. Este pacient cu arsură, cu șoc post arsură, are nevoie în continuare de sedare, terapie, de protecția suprafeței arse”, a declarat Diana Cimpoesu, coordonator SMURD Iasi.
Medicul-erou a fost coleg de facultate cu actualul ministru al Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru.
Medicii sunt rezervati, insa, cu privire la sansele acestuia de supravietuire. Arsurile de o asemenea gravitate scad considerabil sansele ca acesta sa fie salvat.
Potrivit ziare.com, doi medici specialisti in Terapie Intensiva, Catalin Denciu si Pavel Bors, au fost răniți in incendiul de la spitalul din Piatra Neamt.
Medicul de gardă care a salvat mai multi pacienti din al doilea salon afectat de incendiu si care a suferit ranile cele mai grave se numeste Ioan Catalin Denciu si are 48 de ani. Face parte dintr-o familie de medici. Sotia este ginecolog si au impreuna doi copii.
Colegul sau, Pavel Bors, tot medic specialist ATI, „a suferit arsuri doar in zona mainilor si e posibil sa-si fi pierdut un deget din cauza suflului exploziei”, a spus aceeasi sursa medicala.
A treia persoana ranita, dintre angajati, este o asistenta medicala, care a suferit rani usoare, arsuri de gradul I.
Sursa: Realitatea de Realitatea Medicala
