„Constanța este feuda unor politicieni”, spunea Traian Băsescu în luna ianuarie 2005, într-una dintre primele sale conferințe de presă în calitate de președinte proaspăt ales! Au condus județul peste 15 ani! Radu Mazăre, Nicușor Constantinescu și Sorin Strutinksy sunt astăzi condamnați la aproape 40 de ani de închisoare.

S-au cunoscut în facultate, au pus bazele unui trust de presă și mai apoi au făcut politică. În decembrie 2005 au împărțit și primul dosar penal, la scurt timp după ce Băsescu i-a arătat cu degetul! Fostul presedinte al Consiliului Județean Constanța, Nicușor Constantinescu rupe tăcerea într-un interviu exclusiv pentru Realitatea plus, direct din Penitenciarul Poarta albă. Ce abuzuri reclamă acesta? Ce legatura au avut Coldea și Kovesi cu dosarul lui Strutinsky? Cine a publicat prima oară dovada că Băsescu a colaborat cu securitatea? Dezvăluiri exclusive într-o ediție specială la Culisele statului paralel, de la ora 18 cu Anca Alexandrescu.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

14 COMENTARII

  1. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less.
    I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?

    Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

  2. Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
    I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would
    really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would
    enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel
    free to send me an e-mail.

  5. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different website
    and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to looking over your web page repeatedly.

  7. Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the other person’s weblog link on your page
    at suitable place and other person will also do similar for you.

  9. you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster.

    The website loading velocity is amazing.
    It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a magnificent process on this topic!

  11. A motivating discussion is worth comment. I believe that you ought to publish more about this topic, it might not be a taboo matter
    but typically folks don’t talk about these topics.
    To the next! Many thanks!!

  14. What’s up, yeah this paragraph is genuinely fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.

    thanks.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here