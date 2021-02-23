„Constanța este feuda unor politicieni”, spunea Traian Băsescu în luna ianuarie 2005, într-una dintre primele sale conferințe de presă în calitate de președinte proaspăt ales! Au condus județul peste 15 ani! Radu Mazăre, Nicușor Constantinescu și Sorin Strutinksy sunt astăzi condamnați la aproape 40 de ani de închisoare.
S-au cunoscut în facultate, au pus bazele unui trust de presă și mai apoi au făcut politică. În decembrie 2005 au împărțit și primul dosar penal, la scurt timp după ce Băsescu i-a arătat cu degetul! Fostul presedinte al Consiliului Județean Constanța, Nicușor Constantinescu rupe tăcerea într-un interviu exclusiv pentru Realitatea plus, direct din Penitenciarul Poarta albă. Ce abuzuri reclamă acesta? Ce legatura au avut Coldea și Kovesi cu dosarul lui Strutinsky? Cine a publicat prima oară dovada că Băsescu a colaborat cu securitatea? Dezvăluiri exclusive într-o ediție specială la Culisele statului paralel, de la ora 18 cu Anca Alexandrescu.
