Președintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, a declarat miercuri că pentru PNL nu există o altă soluţie politică de guvernare decât actuala coaliţie.
”Pentru PNL nu există o altă soluţie politică de guvernare decât actuala coaliţie şi această decizie a premierului este una care nu are nicio legătură cu decizia noastră politică fermă de a menţine actuala coaliţie de guvernare. E strict o decizie care urmăreşte ca la Ministerul Sănătăţii, evident, tot USR-PLUS să desemneze un ministru care să gestioneze cu responsabilitate domeniul şi care să aibă capacitatea de a lupta eficient pentru creşterea calităţii actului medical şi pentru bătălia împotriva pandemiei”, a declarat Orban.
Preşedintele PNL a exprimat susţinerea faţă de Florin Cîţu în acest demers.
”Aş vrea să precizez că în ceea ce ne priveşte pe noi, îl susţinem în acest demers pe domnul premier şi considerăm că e mai importantă pentru România buna guvernare, decât persoana unui ministru şi atunci când e necesară schimbarea unui ministru premierul are deplina capacitate de a propune astfel de decizii”, a adăugat liderul PNL.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
