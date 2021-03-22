Ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode, a anunțat, luni, că va solicita conducerii PNL să propună în coaliție introducerea pe agenda Parlamentului a unui proiect care să prevadă suspendarea activității restaurantelor și barurilor care sunt amendate pentru nerespectarea restricțiilor anti-Covid. 

Bode a precizat că, din păcate, sancțiunile în vigoare nu sunt suficiente. 

”O să solicit conducerii PNL să discute în coaliție foarte serios ca, în această săptămână, pe agenda Parlamentului să fie aprobat prioiectul de lege care modifică OUG privind regimul sancțiunilor.

Sancțiunile nu sunt suficiente din păcate. (…) Legea 55 să fie modificată astfel încât după una, două, trei sancțiuni, instituțiile statului să poată suspenda activitatea agentului economic care nu respectă regulile de protecție sanitară. Dacă se repetă, se trece la nivelul următor și aplicăm sigiliul pe locație”, a declarat ministrul de Interne, potrivit realitatea.net

Bode a anunțat că, în acest weekend, poliția a făcut peste 5.000 de controale în localuri și a dat zeci de amenzi. Unele dintre ele au mai fost amendate, a precizat ministrul. 

Bode a adăugat că, dacă Parlamentul nu modifică legea, se va da o ordonanță de urgență. ”Am avut o discuție cu prim-ministrul Florin Cîțu si intenționam să venim cu o OUG”, a mai spus ministrul.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

