Sorin Cîmpeanu a declarat joi seară, în emisiunea ”Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, că se vor căuta surse de finanțare pentru majorarea salariilor cadrelor didactice. Ministrul Educației a precizat însă că acestea se vor face pe baza unor criterii, unul dintre ele fiind progresul elevului. Cîmpeanu a vorbit și despre măsurile remediale necesare pentru recuperarea pierderilor din perioada pandemiei. 

”Am avut o consultare foarte constructivă cu toate sindicatele, astăzi. Am spus că vom identifica sursele de finanțare pentru creșterile salariale, pentru motivarea profesorilor. 

Am discutat despre eligibilitatea creșterilor salariale pe niște criterii agreate și bine definite de performanță. Unul dintre ele ar putea fi aducerra elevului de la nota 4 la 5, deci progresul elevului. 

Un al punct agreat a fost acela al profesionalizării managementului unităților de învățământ, în sensul eliminării influenței politice la nivelul Educației”, a declarat Cîmpeanu.

Ministrul Educației a admis că sistemul de învățământ a suferit în perioada pandemiei, astfel că sunt necesare măsuri remediale, care trebuie luate chiar înainte de vară.

”Setul este foarte amplu, școlile de vară este una din sutele de măsuri remediale. Noi avem nevoie de măsuri încă înainte de vară. Elevii, profesorii și părinții doresc organizarea examenelor naționale la datele anunțate. 

Suntem pe o linie foarte subțire de echilibru între dreptul la sănătate și dreptul la educație”, a adăugat Cîmpeanu.

