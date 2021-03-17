Managerul Institutului ”Marius Nasta” din București, Beatrice Mahler, a recomandat continuarea utilizării vaccinului produs de AstraZeneca în campania de imunizare anti-Covid. Medicul a explicat miercuri seară, în emisiunea ”Legile puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, că, în acest moment, nu există date științifice care să demonstreze legătura directă între administrarea serului și tromboze.
Mahler a amintit că infecția cu Sars-Cov-2 poate duce la complicații mult mai grave.
”În acest moment, nu avem date științifice care să aducă o legătură între tromboze și vaccin. Mai mult, nu trebuie să uităm că infecția Sars-Cov-2 în evoluție are multe complicații, pacienții dezvoltă accidente vasculare cerebrale, infarct, complicații severe de tipul trombozelor care depășesc numărul celor din populația generală”, a explicat medicul.
Mahler a reiterat că singura cale prin care putem depăși pandemia este imunizarea și a atras atenția că numărul noilor infectări crește într-un ritm îngrijorător.
”Vaccinarea este soluția de a ieși și de a depăși această situație, care nu convine nimănui.
Și noi, în spital, ne-am bucurat în februarie când nu mai erau ocupate paturile și nu erau atât de mulți pacienți Covid. Ne-am bucurat de evoluția favorabilă a pandemiei, ceea ce nu se mai întâmplă acum”, a conchis medicul.
Citește și: ”Legile Puterii | Beatrice Mahler, despre cazul tânărului care a primit doze diferite de vaccin: Efectele secundare sunt minore”
