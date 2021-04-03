În perioada martie-aprilie 2021, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Alba a distribuit unităților de învățământ din județ 1192 laptopuri HP 255 G8 în valoare de 497 192 lei. Acestea au fost furnizate în cadrul Proiectului privind învățământul secundar-ROSE, finanțat prin acordul de împrumut semnat între Guvernul României și Banca Internațională pentru Reconstrucție și Dezvoltare.  

Laptopurile au fost distribuite unui număr de 26 de unități de învățământ din județ, înscrise în programul ROSE și vor fi folosite de elevii înscriși în acest program în cadrul activităților remediale derulate în sistem on-line.

Această acțiune continuă seria celor prin care  Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Alba  vizează asigurarea accesului tuturor elevilor la un învățământ de calitate.

Sursa: Realitatea de Alba

