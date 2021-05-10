Duminică, 09.05.2021 în jurul orei 22.30 jandarmii din cadrul Postului de Jandarmi Montan Arieșeni, au fost solicitați prin apel la 112 de către un grup de 7 persoane, după ce aceștia au rămas blocați în zăpadă cu o mașină de tip SUV, pe drumul industrial ce face legătura între localitatea Arieșeni și vârful Bihor.
Jandarmii au intervenit cu ajutorul autovehiculului din dotare, iar mașina blocată în zăpadă a fost tractată si repusă pe drum.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
