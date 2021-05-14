Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat, vineri seară, restricțiile anulate cu data de 15 mai. Cu data de 15 mai se elimină restricțiile de circulație pe timpul nopții.
Masca de protecție în spațiile deschise se va menține numai în zonele aglomerate. Turiștii care vin în România din zona verde nu vor trebui să rămână în carantină.
Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență a aprobat lista măsurilor de relaxare ce se vor aplica în România. Primul ministru, Florin Cîțu, a anunțat, vineri seară, lista restricțiilor care se vor ridica din data de 15 mai 2021.
„După un an de zile am ajuns și la acest moment”, a susținut premierul Florin Cîțu, care a precizat că, în ședința de Guvern, s-a aprobat prelungirea stării de urgență cu data de 13 mai 2021, însă au fost ridicate o serie de restricții.
- Se elimină, cu 15 mai, restricția de purtare a măștii în spațiile publice deschise neaglomerate.
- Masca de protecție rămâne obligatorie în spațiile publice deschise aglomerate, respectiv în spațiile comerciale, piețe, târguri, în mijloacele de transport în comun, în spațiile comerciale și în stațiile de transport.
- În spațiile deschise, competițiile sportive se pot desfășura cu participarea spectatorilor până la 25% din capacitatea maximă a spațiului, pentru persoanele vaccinate SARS-CoV-2, pentru care au trecut 10 zile de la finalizarea schemei completă de vaccinare, sau pentru persoanele care prezintă un test negativ.
- Dacă la nivel național se atinge ținta de vaccinare pentru luna în curs, se propune ca activitățile culturale, artistice și de divertisment să poată fi organizate și desfășurate în spații deschise cu participarea a cel mult 500 de persoane, cu asigurarea unei suprafețe minime de 2 mp pentru fiecare persoană și respectarea măsurilor de protecție sanitară, dacă incidența cumulată la 14 zile a cazurilor din județ/localitate este mai mică sau egală cu 3/1.000 de locuitori.
- Se propune eliminarea interdicției de circulație a persoanelor în afara locuinței/gospodăriei în toate localitățile, precum și a restricțiilor privind programul operatorilor economici care desfășoară activități de comerț/prestări de servicii în spații închise şi/sau deschise, publice şi/sau private.
- Se propune menținerea organizării și desfășurării activităţii în cadrul cinematografelor, instituţiilor de spectacole şi/sau concerte cu participarea publicului până la 50% din capacitatea maximă a spaţiului, dacă incidenţa cumulată la 14 zile din judeţ/localitate este mai mică sau egală cu 1,5/1.000 de locuitori, cu participarea publicului până la 30% din capacitatea maximă a spaţiului, dacă incidenţa cumulată la 14 zile din judeţ/localitate este mai mare de 1,5 şi mai mică sau egală cu 3/1.000 de locuitori, şi este interzisă la depăşirea incidenţei de 3/1.000 de locuitori.
- Se propune permiterea desfășurării activității cu publicul a operatorilor economici licențiați în domeniul jocurilor de noroc, cu participarea publicului până la 50% din capacitatea maximă a spațiului, dacă incidența cumulată la 14 zile a cazurilor din județ/localitate este mai mică sau egală cu 3/1.000 de locuitori.
Premierul a anunțat că din data de 1 iunie vor exista noi măsuri de relaxare.
Video – premierul României, Florin Cîțu, cu privire la lista completă restricțiile ridicate
Sursa: Realitatea de Giurgiu
