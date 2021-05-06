Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat că sunt avute în vedere două praguri de relaxare, 1 iunie și 1 august, dar de la 1 iunie se poate vorbi deja de renunțarea la mască pe plajă, dar cu respectarea distanțării fizice între șezlonguri.
„Să putem să fim pe litoral, pe plajă, fără mască, să putem să fim la restaurant la capacitate maximă în anumite condiţii, la hotel la fel. Am discutat mai multe măsuri. Din partea industriei am primit mai multe propuneri şi soluţii foarte bune pe care le vom pune mâine (vineri – n.r.) pe agenda comitetului interministerial. Promisiunea mea e că vom avea aceste soluţii la timp aprobate, ca să putem să începem de la 1 iunie o primă etapă de relaxare, apoi de la 1 august o altă etapă. Toată lumea a înţeles că nu putem să redeschidem total de la 1 iunie”, spune Florin Cîţu.
El spune că reprezentanţii industriei Horeca susţin campania de vaccinare.
„Cred că pentru 1 iunie putem să vorbim deja de eliminarea purtatului măştii pe plajă. Însă aici este un cosens, am venit cu o condiţie – o distanţare pe plajă între şezlonguri, cu care industria e de acord”, conchide premierul.
