Miercuri, 5 mai 2021, ora 11, la Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia va fi vernisat exponatul lunii mai, Șase fotografii inedite ale Serbărilor Unirii din 20 mai 1929 (Cortegiul istoric).

Între piesele achiziționate recent de Muzeul Național al Unirii se numără șase fotografii necunoscute reprezentând cortegiul istoric ce a defilat la Alba Iulia, la 20 mai 1929. Atunci au fost organizate Serbările Unirii, dedicate împlinirii unui deceniu de la marile câștiguri naționale din 1918. De fapt, întregul program s-a derulat între 8 și 20 mai 1929 – la București și la Mărășești, prin multe alte locuri din țară, dar cu momente și în străinătate. Însă ultima zi s-a ținut la Alba Iulia și a adunat între 300.000 și 500.000 de oameni, un eveniment fără precedent în istoria orașului.

Printre alte puncte din generosul program, marea paradă a avut loc pe zona de la vest de cetate, pe “Câmpul lui Horea”, și a ținut trei ore. În cadrul paradei, cel mai mult a impresionat cortegiul istoric, un reenactment avant la lettre ce îi aducea în fața publicului pe Decebal, Traian, Mihai Viteazul, Horea, Cloșca și Crișan etc., alături de sute de “reenactori”, o bună parte dintre aceștia fiind din Alba Iulia.

Fotografiile propuse ca “exponatul lunii” surprind, cel mai probabil, momente  din timpul ședinței de antrenament din data de 19 mai, susținută în șanțurile cetății, în zona Bastionului Carol.

Evenimentul este organizată de Consiliul Județean Alba și Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia.

Vernisajul va fi transmis online pe pagina de Facebook a Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia.

 

Sursa: Realitatea de Alba

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

32 COMENTARII

  1. I am really impressed together with your writing skills and also with
    the layout for your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it
    your self? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare to
    peer a great blog like this one these days..

  3. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work
    so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch
    break. I really like the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, good
    site!

  4. Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment
    (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and
    say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer
    but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog
    writers? I’d really appreciate it.

  6. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility
    issues? A number of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks
    great in Firefox. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?

  7. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog
    and in accession capital to assert that I get actually
    enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your
    feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

  8. Howdy fantastic website! Does running a blog similar to this take a large amount of work?

    I’ve absolutely no expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog
    soon. Anyways, if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.

    I know this is off topic nevertheless I just wanted to ask.
    Kudos!

  9. Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

  12. Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give
    a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your posts.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?

    Appreciate it!

  13. I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I
    never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers
    made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  15. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write
    again very soon!

  17. I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been working
    with? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I’d like to
    find something more safeguarded. Do you have any suggestions?

  20. I blog frequently and I really thank you for your information. The article has really peaked my interest.
    I am going to book mark your blog and keep checking for new information about once per week.
    I subscribed to your Feed too.

  21. I do believe all of the concepts you have offered to your post.
    They are really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too
    short for newbies. May just you please lengthen them a bit
    from next time? Thank you for the post.

  23. Thank you for another informative site. Where else may I get that kind of
    info written in such a perfect method? I’ve a mission that I am simply now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.

  27. Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested
    to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be
    a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she
    has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  28. Heya are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
    and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your
    own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

  29. Thanks for the concepts you have discussed here. Additionally, I believe
    there are several factors that keep your car insurance policy premium lower.
    One is, to think about buying vehicles that are from the good
    set of car insurance providers. Cars that are expensive
    will be more at risk of being snatched. Aside from that insurance is also good value
    of your car, so the more costly it is, then higher
    the premium you have to pay.

    Here is my web blog :: skype sex (yigocn.com)

  30. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
    my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get setup?

    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty
    penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Many thanks

  32. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from
    PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a
    year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here