Miercuri, 5 mai 2021, ora 11, la Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia va fi vernisat exponatul lunii mai, Șase fotografii inedite ale Serbărilor Unirii din 20 mai 1929 (Cortegiul istoric).
Între piesele achiziționate recent de Muzeul Național al Unirii se numără șase fotografii necunoscute reprezentând cortegiul istoric ce a defilat la Alba Iulia, la 20 mai 1929. Atunci au fost organizate Serbările Unirii, dedicate împlinirii unui deceniu de la marile câștiguri naționale din 1918. De fapt, întregul program s-a derulat între 8 și 20 mai 1929 – la București și la Mărășești, prin multe alte locuri din țară, dar cu momente și în străinătate. Însă ultima zi s-a ținut la Alba Iulia și a adunat între 300.000 și 500.000 de oameni, un eveniment fără precedent în istoria orașului.
Printre alte puncte din generosul program, marea paradă a avut loc pe zona de la vest de cetate, pe “Câmpul lui Horea”, și a ținut trei ore. În cadrul paradei, cel mai mult a impresionat cortegiul istoric, un reenactment avant la lettre ce îi aducea în fața publicului pe Decebal, Traian, Mihai Viteazul, Horea, Cloșca și Crișan etc., alături de sute de “reenactori”, o bună parte dintre aceștia fiind din Alba Iulia.
Fotografiile propuse ca “exponatul lunii” surprind, cel mai probabil, momente din timpul ședinței de antrenament din data de 19 mai, susținută în șanțurile cetății, în zona Bastionului Carol.
Evenimentul este organizată de Consiliul Județean Alba și Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia.
Vernisajul va fi transmis online pe pagina de Facebook a Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
