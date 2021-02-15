La data de 14 februarie 2021, în jurul orei 18.30, patrula mixtă, formată din polițist și jandarm, constituită la nivelul Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Vințu de Jos, a fost sesizată, prin 112, cu privire la faptul că pe strada Cimitirului din comuna Vințu de Jos a avut loc un eveniment rutier.
Din primele verificări efectuate la fața locului a rezultat că un bărbat de 61 de ani, din Vințu de Jos, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, s-ar fi apropiat de o tânără de 21 de ani, din comună, care se deplasa în calitate de pieton, context în care, pentru a evita să fie acroșată, aceasta ar fi lovit, cu palmele, capota autoturismului. În urma evenimentului rutier nu a rezultat vătămarea corporală a tinerei.
Cu ocazia verificărilor efectuate, polițiștii au constatat că bărbatul nu deține permis de conducere, pentru nicio categorie de autovehicule.
Față de acesta, cercetările sunt continuate pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de conducere fără permis.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
