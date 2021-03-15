În conformitate cu prevederile Legii nr. 52/2003 privind transparența decizională în administrația publică, republicată, Primăria Municipiului Alba Iulia organizează în data de 19.03.2021, ora 14.00,  în sala de ședințe a Direcției Programe, din cadrul aparatului de specialitate al Primarului municipiului Alba Iulia, Strada Bucovinei, nr. 6, dezbatere publică referitoare la Proiectul de Hotărâre privind modificarea și completarea Anexei la Hotărârea nr. 235/2019 a Consiliului Local al Municipiului Alba Iulia privind aprobarea Regulamentului de organizare și funcționare a parcărilor publice cu plată din Municipiul Alba Iulia.

Proiectul de hotărâre și anexele aferente au fost afișate atât pe site-ul autorității publice, www.apulum.ro, la secțiunea Consultare publică cât și la avizierul acesteia.

Fiecare participant, după intrarea în sala de ședințe, se va înscrie pe lista de persoane prezente la dezbaterea publică, având asupra sa actul de identitate, respectiv dovada calității de reprezentant al persoanei juridice, după caz.

Modalitatea de înscriere și luarea cuvântului: luarea cuvântului se face în ordinea înscrierii pe listă, la începutul dezbaterii publice. Timpul alocat luării cuvântului este de 5 minute pentru fiecare participant.

                        Potrivit prevederilor art. 7, alin. 10, lit.b) din Legea nr. 52/2003,  dezbaterea publică se va încheia în momentul în care toți solicitanții înscriși la luarea cuvântului și-au exprimat recomandările cu referire concretă doar la proiectul de act normativ în discuție;  la dezbaterea publică vor participa obligatoriu inițiatorul și/sau inițiatorii proiectului de act normativ din cadrul instituției sau autorității publice locale, experții și/sau specialiștii care au participat la elaborarea  notei de fundamentare, a expunerii de motive, a referatului de aprobare privind necesitatea adoptării actului normativ propus și persoanele interesate care au făcut recomandări scrise.

Sursa: Realitatea de Alba

