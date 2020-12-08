„Mafia gunoiului” din Capitală îngroapă plătitorii de taxe în mizerie, în plină iarnă. O echipă Realitatea PLUS a mers pe urmele șantajului la care sunt supuși de săptămâni întregi locuitorii din Sectorul 1. Deși banii le sunt luați, oamenii nu mai au unde să ducă deșeurile menajere, iar străzile au fost inundate de pungi, resturi de materiale de construcții, ambalaje și măști.
În timp ce străzile din Sectorul 1 sunt inundate de gunoaie, șefii companiei de salubrizare duc o viață de lux.
De exemplu Valache Orlando, administrator la Cancan TV, firma lui Radu Budeanu, este membru in Consiliul de Administratie al Romprest. El nu vede zilele acestea gunoiul amestecat cu noroi și zăpadă pentru că este în Maldive, cu familia. Nici cei care se ascund în birourile din nordul Capitalei nu văd gunoaiele, pentru că, în fața hotelului de 5 stele în care lucrează, nu găsești nici măcar un șervețel pe trotuar. La vederea echipei de filmare Realitatea PLUS, angajații Romprest i-au încolțit jurnaliști.
Pe trotuarele din jurul locului in care stau si isi desfasoara activitatea șefii Romprest nu e nici macar o punga de gunoi. Restul sectorului este însă cufundat într-un ocean de saci menajeri.
Angajații au explicat de ce nu se mai aduna gunoaiele: „Nu ne-a platit primăria. Nu a plătit de patru luni. Nu mai plătește primăria la Romprest. Pe noi nu ne mai dă… toti banii cum trebuie”.
A doua zi dimineață, echipa Realitatea PLUS a pornit din nou pe urmele celor care ar trebui să colecteze sacii strânși de proprii colegi dar și deșeurile menajere.
Jurnaliștii Realitatea PLUS nu au renunțat. S-au apucat de strâns gunoiul în așteptarea armatei de gunoieri nervoși trimiși de șefii lor și le-au pus sacii în mașină.
Bucureștenii sunt la capătul răbdării: „Nu mi se pare corect. (…) Gunoierii, unde sunt?! Nu stiu povestea dar normal ar fi sa ia gunoiul. (…) Totul e plin”.
De cealaltă parte, administratorul companiei Romprest, Bogdan Adimim susține că toată această situație a fost creată din cauza restanțelor primăriei sectorului 1.
Întrebat în emisiunea „Culisele statului paralel” de ce sunt gunoaie pe strazi, administratorul Romprest a spus, marți seară, că „primaria Sectorului 1 nu ne-a plătit de circa patru luni de zile. (…) Factura Romprest a crescut din câteva motive. Odată, comenzile…, a fost o ajustare de tarife în 2019. Ordonantele de guvern care măresc salariile, ați luat în calcul?! Acești angajati sunt platiti luna de luna. Nu a existat niciodata in istoria Romprest…”.
