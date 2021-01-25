Istoria devalizării Hidrolectrica este o radiografie a neputinței statului român sau o radiografie a cum s-au îmbogățit unii băieți deștepți din energie ieftină?
Cum a fost îngropat unul din cele mai mari dosare de corupție din România! Retehnologizarea de la Porțile de Fier. De aici a pornit totul.
Deși Consiliul Concurenței i-a investigat pe baieții destepți, DNA a mers până în cele mai ascunse cotloane, totul a fost în zadar.
Hidroelectrica a câștigat procesele cu firmele care au profitat, dar nu a reușit să recupereze nici măcar costurile de expertiză. Cea mai scumpă expertiză dintr-un dosar! A costat 1, 8 milioane euro! De ce se dădeau șpăgi ca să se păstreze contractele preferențiale? Cine a cărat gențile cu bani? Un prejudiciu de 4 miliarde de lei, dosar investigat de DIICOT și DNA timp de 13 ani, dar a fost clasat!
Dezvăluiri incendiare, doar la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, de la ora 18:00!
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively
useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aaid other custtomers like its aided me.
Great job.
web site
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole
my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so
she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with approximately all important infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
Very good blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform
like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there
that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations?
Cheers!
You’ve made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more
info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Watch Movies Online: https://movieswithreviews.online/watch/
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and
found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it,
you are a great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog
and will eventually come back down the road. I want to encourage one to continue your great work, have a nice evening!
It is a remote manager who recommends an opi that is less costly than the Korean version would an extremely high service level.
It’s endorsed for customers where cost performance is important.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to
commenting anyplace, when i read this article i
thought i could also create comment due to this sensible article.
I like the valuable information you provide for your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and test once more here frequently.
I’m rather sure I’ll be told many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!