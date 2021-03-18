În perioada 1995-2000, au cumpărat pachetele majoritare de la 28 de societăți comerciale de stat! Emil și Marius Cristescu – cei mai puternici și unii dintre cei mai controversați afaceriști ai Timișoarei.
Apropiați de guvernările PSD, frații Cristescu, proprietari ai Bega Grup, au o avere estimată la aproximativ 600 de milioane de euro, conform topului realizat de revista Forbes.
De la Adrian Năstase, Ilie Sârbu, Victor Ponta, până la Sorin Grindeanu, cei doi afaceriști au avut cale deschisă. I-au iertat de datorii de peste 200 miliarde de lei. Le-au vândut Uzinele Sodice Govora și au acumulat datorii uriașe. Au pus mâna pe Faur pe nimic, dar și pe zeci de mii de metri pătrați de teren în centrul Timișoarei. Atât de bine au fost conectați la politicieni încât Ponta a făcut Revelionul în 2013 pe moșia lor!
Care este secretul succesului în afaceri de tip mioritic? Aflați doar la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, de la ora 18:00!
