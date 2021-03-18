În perioada 1995-2000, au cumpărat pachetele majoritare de la 28 de societăți comerciale de stat! Emil și Marius Cristescu – cei mai puternici și unii dintre cei mai controversați afaceriști ai Timișoarei. 

Apropiați de guvernările PSD, frații Cristescu, proprietari ai Bega Grup, au o avere estimată la aproximativ 600 de milioane de euro, conform topului realizat de revista Forbes.

De la Adrian Năstase, Ilie Sârbu, Victor Ponta, până la Sorin Grindeanu, cei doi afaceriști au avut cale deschisă. I-au iertat de datorii de peste 200 miliarde de lei. Le-au vândut Uzinele Sodice Govora și au acumulat datorii uriașe. Au pus mâna pe Faur pe nimic, dar și pe zeci de mii de metri pătrați de teren în centrul Timișoarei. Atât de bine au fost conectați la politicieni încât Ponta a făcut Revelionul în 2013 pe moșia lor! 

Care este secretul succesului în afaceri de tip mioritic? Aflați doar la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, de la ora 18:00! 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

5 COMENTARII

  2. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing
    issues with your website. It appears like some of the written text in your posts
    are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback
    and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
    This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Many thanks

  5. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.

    The words in your article seem to be running off
    the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue
    or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post
    to let you know. The design look great though!
    Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Cheers

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here