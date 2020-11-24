Numai sase-s norocoase! De cate ori ati auzit zicala asta si ati sperat ca intr-o zi o sa castigati la loto? Dar v-ati gandit vreodata cine se „joaca” cu visele si sperantele romanilor? 

Batalie politica la sange pe controlul unei societati de stat: Loteria romana! Voiculescu, Dragnea, Ghita si Ponta sunt cateva nume celebre care au simtit „afacerea” si au vrut sa castige la Loto. 

Banii dumneavoastra i-au incasat grecii ani de zile, apoi austriecii, cu ajutorul lor! Al politicienilor. De ce a fost nevoie ca un prim ministru sa isi mute in subordine Loteria romana? De ce televiziunea nationala a pierdut dreptul de a difuza tragerile loto? Prejudicii uriase de zeci de milioane de euro, contracte cu cantec si niciun vinovat.  
O alta societate a statului pe care au capusat o politicienii. O alta pusculita in care au bagat mana pana la cot. Batalia pentru Loteria romana, o poveste incurcata pe care o deslusim doar la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, miercuri, de la ora 18!
 

