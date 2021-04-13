Unde au ajuns banii României și cum a ajuns comerțul pe mâna ofițerilor sub acoperire? Ce legături există între I.C.E. „Dunărea”, firma Crescent și Dan Voiculescu? Toate detaliile în dezvăluirile senzaționale, în exclusivitate, de la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
Înainte de 89, tot comerțul României era pe mâna ofițerilor sub acoperire.
I.C.E. „Dunărea” – înființată pentru a obține valută, avea contracte peste tot în lume, inclusiv cu IKEA.
Veniturile obţinute, de circa 8 miliarde de dolari, au fost dirijate îndeosebi spre plata datoriei externe a României.
Ce se ascundea în spatele afacerilor? Cine a preluat banii rămași? Ce legătură exista între I.C.E. „Dunărea”, fima Crescent și Dan Voiculescu?
Află la Culisele Statului Paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
