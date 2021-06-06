LD – Vedeți dumneavoastră, compromisurile astea care le-ai făcut inițial chiar și cu un scop bun, duc la niște efecte în cascadă. Uitați-vă unde ajungi. Ajungi să discuți și să observi că Guvernul României oficial minte.

Informația pe care o aduc în premieră este că proiectul infrastructură și analitics – Big Brother – el este câștigat de asociere Siveco BAE systems – o firmă extrem de mare și de de serioasă și foarte bine supravegheată de guvern Marii Britanii, a fost mințită. Întrebați Guvernul României.

Niciodată SRI nu va preda acest proiect pentru că este cel mai important instrument, este cea mai puternică armă cibernetică. uncționează ca un episod foarte interesant și vreau să discutăm

AA – Când a venit Victor Ponta prin ministru ați fost țintă, făcuse o obsesie pentru dumneavoastră. De ce? Pentru că noi, aici, am spus în nenumărate rânduri că Victor Ponta a fost exponentul statului paralel, unul dintre cei mai vizibili exponenți.

LD- Au existat relațiile mele cu Sebastian Ghiță, au fost așa ondulatorii. În final, când și el a dat de greu, și eu am dat de greu, s-au mai calmat orgoliile să zic așa, și am putut să discutăm mai rece. Dl. Sebastian Ghiță a fost extrem de vexat și de supărat pe mine că nu îl sprijineam să intre în aceste proiecte de la Casa Națională. Existau niște semnale politice foarte clare din partidul meu, că este o persoană indezirabilă, iar eu voiam să mă expun.

AA- Adică T Băsescu vă spunea?

LD- Nu în mod direct Traian Băsescu, dar oamenii apropiați de președinte. Și nu am vrut să mă expun, adică nu am făcut o chestie personală eu cu Sebastian Ghiță.

El s-a supărat foarte tare crezând că eu… Cu toate că Sebastian Ghiță este un personaj extrem de inteligent, eu foarte puțini oameni am văzut mai inteligenți ca el, și care a fost crescut, inventat, – un inventator lui este același dl gen Dumitru Zamfir…

Eu nedorind să fac lucrul ăsta, s-a supărat și a accelerat toată chestia asta cu Victor Ponta împotriva mea, pentru că erau prieteni foarte buni. Ponta habar n-avea de ce face lucrurile astea. Eu am fost singurul personaj care a apărut cu nume și prenume în programul de guvernare al alianței PSD PNL din 2012, ca în programul de guvernare să scrie eliminare a mea personală! Am citit, am rămas atunci trăznit Deci intru în program și scrii că „vă scăpăm de Lucian Duță”.

Victor Ponta a avut o chestiune personală cu mine din mai multe motive. Primul a fost indus de Sebastian, dar el este cel care a blocat cardul de sănătate.

AA- I-ați mulțumit mamei sale că l-ați sfătuit să ducă până la capăt.

LD- Vrând să folosească… Și am să vă spun cât rău a putut să facă omul ăsta. A vrut să folosească în interes propriu și în scop politic cardul de sănătate, să lase să treacă anii și când i se dă drumul se spună că l-a făcut el.

Deci cardul de sănătate era finalizat în anul 2012, ca să fie clar. Mai trebuie niște finisări. Condițiile au fost ca în mom în care se termină firma câștigătoare asigură mentenanță 2 ani, gratuit. Domnul Ponta a blocat proiectul, l-a ținut până în 2014, între timp a parcurs mentenanța și când ia dat drumul, normal că a început să scârțâie. Când i-a dat drumul, a rămas fără mentenanță. Și de aia au fost toate toate neregulile care au fost semnalate de de presă ulterior. Din cauza domnul Victor Ponta. Este cel care de fapt a făcut cel mai mare rău sistemului medical prin aceste lucruri. Și tot domnul Victor Ponta este cel care…

AA- A făcut criză de nervi după ce ați plecați de la Casa de Asigurări de Sănătate, când Traian Băsescu v-a desemnat în consiliul de administrație al casei nationale de asigurari.

LD- de asta vă spun că nu vreau să mai discut despre acest personaj trist din istoria politică a României. Este un eșec Victor Ponta este un eșec major al generației noastre. Era o speranță.

AA- Aici vă împărtășesc părererea

LD- Nu mi-a plăcut niciodată din cauza relațiilor subterane cu serviciile secrete pe care le-a avut dintotdeauna și care sunt notorii. Tu să fii ofițer SIE sub acoperire, naș să-ți fie Maior și celălalt naș să-ți fie Gabi Oprea… Când a venit el în 2012 era un personaj extrem de puternic și foarte bine cotat pentru viitor.

Reprezintă eșecul nostru, de asta apar tot felul de personaje de astea care au făcut pe maimuțele pe stradă pe la Stockholm, și astia sunt miniștri și parlamentari. Sau alți incompetenți care apară și sunt miniștri de la partidele astea apărută peste noapte.

AA – Apropo de ce se întâmplă astăzi, am spus că sunteți cel mai aspru critic al lui Vlad Voiculescu. Plecând de la faptul că ați avut o luptă cu cei din Big Farma, așa cum ați povestit, cu taxa clawback, în zilele noastre, în perioada în care Vlad Voiculescu a revenit ministru și această încrengătură din jurul lui a ajuns la butoane, inclusiv la Casa Națională de Asigurări de Sănătate, ați fost unul dintre cei mai aspri critici. De ce? Bănuiesc că știți lucrurile subterane. Haideți să le spunem și telespectatorilor.

LD- Da, Vlad Voiculescu este un personaj perfect legendat. A venit pe un cal alb spunând că el aduce medicamente în rucsac pentru pacienți, foarte bine că le aduce, dar vedeți că suntem 22 de milioane. A fost o legenda că a făcut o facultate la Viena, dovezile publice arată că acea facultate a făcut-o în 11 ani. Nu vom știi niciodată cum a ajuns vicepreședintele băncii Erste Bank Viena fără să aibă o diplomă. Director de bancă fără studii, fără o diplomă validă la momentul angajării, dacă dumneavoastră ați văzut lucrurile astea…

Și a fost aruncat ca o nouă stea a politicii, s-a conturat acest acest profil, avându-se ca scop câștigarea PMB.

LD – Mandatul lui din 2016 a fost un lung șir de de episoade filmate când nimeni nu înțelegea de ce tot timpul stă cineva o camera după el, premeditând scenariul filmului colectiv. Adică el asta a fost mandatul lui , doar a pregătit cadrele pentru film. Este destul de frustrant să vezi acest film, pentru că până la capăt observăm că se filmează când vorbește cu tatăl dânsului și tatăl dânsului spune că România nu-l merită.

Cum poți să ai atâta tupeu? Taică-tu a fost turnător la securitate, demonstrat, condamnat, și tu vrei să te duci să faci un film la Oscar cu o discuție între un turnător la securitate, în care au suferit poate niște oameni, cu tine care nabar nu ai ce înseamnă sistemul sanitar și spui că tu ești cel ales.

Astea-s chestiile subiective. Chestiile obiective țin… Și de aici încolo vă spun. Eu l-am cunoscut pe Nick Voiculescu, unchiul lui. Este un personaj extrem de abil și extrem de inteligent și foarte foarte bine conectat. Unchiul este consultantul etern din umbră al Big Pharma. Scopul Big Pharma de opt ani de zile este scoaterea taxei clawback, să nu mai plătească acești 350 de milioane de euro. Până acum, statul român, pe munca mea, pe această taxă clawback a luat aproape trei miliarde de euro. Ori cel mai bun cunoscător… este Nic Voiculescu.

Și cred că prin prisma contractelor de consultanță pe care le are cu piața își dorește influențarea cât mai mult e ceea ce înseamnă Casa Națională, nu Ministerul Sănătății. Casa Națională este cea care plătește banii către Big Pharma.

Voiculescu nu a fost folosit decât ca interfață publică, iar în spate fiind, de fapt, interesele la Casa Națională unde sunt opt miliarde de euro. În următoarea lună, cred, dacă nu intervine cineva, banii vor fi privatizați.

AA – La Casa de Asigurări de Sănătate Publică a apărut informația că cel care este în funcție are o legătură cu Nic Voiculescu.

LD – Am văzut și eu. Soția dânsului este subordonata lui Nic V. La Aspen.

AA- Cum vor fi privatizate aceste 8 miliarde?

LD – Vă mai aduceți aminte ca anul trecut s-a mai încercat. Ministrul Costache, a fost megascandal cu Ordonanța de Urgență… Când au vrut să privatizeze, în sensul că oamenii să fie forțat să plătească coplată.

Știți că s-a blocat și este deja Hotărâre de Guvern, vor s-o facă peste noapte când nu mai suntem atenți, că începe vara.

AA – Este un lucru rău că intră și componenta privată a sist de sănptate sau modul cum intră este o problemă?

LD- Amândouă. Suntem prea săraci ca să încercăm o aventură de privatizare a serviciilor publice de Sănătate. Serviciile publice de Sănătate, banii pe care îi plătim toți, au ca unul din principiile fundamentale un principiu al solidarității.

Adică dacă eu am mai mulți bani, o să plătesc și pentru ăla care are mai puțini bani. Plătim cele mai mici cote de asigurări. 10,7% la cele mai mici salarii din Europa. Deci avem cel mai subfinanțat sistem sanitar din Europa. În condițiile astea, funcția principală a acestui sistem este să dea servicii gratuite pentru cetățean, pentru toți. Asta e funcția lui. Păi tu, când ai cei mai puțini bani, ai cel mai prost finanțat sistem sanitar, e normal să începi să îl ciopârțești?

Să ia banii de acolo, se duc în sistemul privat, care sistemul privat înseamnă că forțez pacientul să vină cu bani de acasă. Sigur că este o măsură proastă. Bună pentru unii, dar proastă pentru pacienți. Până la urmă, pentru cetățeni, că e văduvește de servicii gratuite. Vor fi mai puține servicii gratuite către cetățeni.

Sistem privat de Sănătate trebuie să funcționeze pe baza asigurărilor private de sănătate și nu pe baza asigurărilor publice de sănătate. Iar dușmanii cei mai mari ai sistemului de Asigurări de Sănătate din România sunt chiar privații.

Le convine mult mai mult să se facă plata cu cash, pentru că nu-i trage nimeni la răspundere dacă greșesc.

Pe când asiguratorul privat dacă greșesc în relația cu pacientul… Toți vor privatizare, dar pe bani cash, nu pe sistem de asigurări. Mă îndoiesc că domnul ăla de la Casa Națională știe lucrurile astea. N-a lucrat niciodată în România. Îi doresc succes. Am văzut că singura lui realizare, între ghilimele, a fost că … Au picat toți președinții de Casei Județene la un examen la care mă îndoiesc că știa să răspundă chiar el la întrebările alea. Credeți eu dacă aș fi dat examenul ăla acum, mă îndoiesc aș putea să fac față. Pentru că e un examen cu întrebări fără nicio importanță. Fals. Un pseudoexamen.

A fost un exercițiu de imagine perfect pus la punct de actorii politici de la USR, care să are ca scop înlocuirea președinților caselor de Județene puși de PNL cu cei de la USR.

AA – Dle Duță, am ajuns la finalul interviului și aș vrea să vă întreb: vreți să mai adăugați altceva, în afară de ce am discutat. Poate sunt elemente pe care nu am reușit să le surprind în întrebările mele. Dacă mai aveți ceva de punctat…

LD- Mă mir că nu m-ați întrebat de ce nu am vorbit până acum? Mă așteptam să mă întrebați…

AA – De ce nu ați vorbit până acum?

LD – Sunt mai multe motive, dar principalul motiv este … eu în general am încredere foarte ușor în oameni, gândiți-vă că la sfârșitul mandatului meu, mie,dl Florian Coldea, în biroul dânsului, mi-a spus că acest serviciu… nu va uita niciodată ce am făcut pentru el.

AA – Cum așa? Adică văd, vă răsplătește pe deplin.

LD – Eu nu pot să mint în lucruri de genul ăsta. totuși, am o vârstă..

AA – În ce context v-a spus asta?

LD – Când a trebuit să plec că a venit domnul ponta călare pe calul de prim ministru, a trebuit să mă duc să predau ultimele chestiuni, să discut cu cei de la sri despre continuare acestor proiecte.. să batem în cuie niște lucruri. eu m-am dus să le spun două lucruri atât.

AA – V-ați dus din propire inițiativă sau v-au chemat ei?

LD – Nu-mi mai amintesc chestiunea asta.. zic: puneți mâna și terminați cardul de sănătate, că eu știu că pe voi v-au interesat numai bazele de date, dar puneți mâna și faceți ceva și pentru amărâșii ăștia, terminați cardul de sănătate, și doi la mână nu eliminați taxa clawback. să aibă f mare grijă că știam că va fi mare atacul asupra taxei clawback, odată scoasă taxa, sistemul se prăbușea în 6 luni, și astăzi se prăbușește în 6 luni dacă e scoasă. ori replica, printre altele, asta a fost, ar eu am avut încredere. Nu neapărat poate în persoană…

AA – Păi și credeți că dosarul are legătură cu SRI-ul?

LD – Nu m-ați întrebat …

AA – Ați avut încredere că adevărul

LD – Nu m-ați întrebat …

AA – Ați avut încredere că adevărul va ieși la suprafață.

LD – Nu nu, ești obligat până la urmă, dacă tot stai în țara asta, să crezi în ea sau în niște instituții, în niște oameni, adică dacă nu mai credem în nimeni..

AA – Și sri-ul poate influența dosarele în justiție?

LD – Nu știu dacă le poate influența sau nu, eu vă spun ce mi-a spus. Al doilea lucru esențial este că mi se pare rușinos ca unii care sunt în Guvernul României și la SRI să mintă Bruxelles și guvernul marii britanii. și ultimu motiv, este că mă simt dator față de cei care încă mai au încredere în mine și mai ales față de părinții mei, astea sunt.