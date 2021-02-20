România a fost prima ţară din lume în care s-a descoperit petrolul în urmă cu mai bine de 150 de ani, iar apoi prima care a avut o capacitate de rafinare. 10 rafinării fuseseră gândite pentru o întreagă industrie pe verticală, care să aibă textile, petrochimie, lacuri şi vopsele, îngrăşăminte chimice.

După 1989 când privatizările s-au derulat pe bandă, ele au fost închise una după alta. Arpechim Pitești și Astra Ploiești sunt două dintre victimele deciziilor politice care le-au semnat sentința la moarte. Una a ajuns în pragul demolării iar cealaltă dezmembrată la fier vechi. Ce rol a avut Călin Popescu Tăriceanu în falimentarea Arpechim Pitești? Cum a băgat Ioan Niculae Astra Ploiești în insolvență ? De ce a ajuns România fără industrie petrochimică și dependentă de importuri? Se mai poate recupera ceva? Dezvăluiri senzaționale la Culisele statului paralel cu Anca Alexandrescu de la ora 18.

 

