Cozmin Gușă a vorbit vineri seară la Realitatea Plus, în emisiunea ”Culisele statului paralel”, moderată de Anca Alexandrescu, despre căpușarea companiilor Petrom și Transgaz de către străini. Consultantul politic a făcut și o dezvăluire-bombă: ”se discută foarte serios preluarea, în următoarea perioadă, a participației în Petrom de către Gazprom. Suspiciunea unei influențe din Est se va confirma”, a spus acesta.
”O să spun o treabă paradoxală, întorcându-mă la privatizarea Petrom: aș prefera să fie căpușat de către români decât de către austrieci, cum este astăzi, în condițiile în care se externalizează profiturile fără să se mai plătească taxele.
Chiar apropo de Transgaz, aș îngurgita mai bine să știu că resursele românești nu sunt căpușate de firme precum OMV. ”Diamantul roz”, apropo de relația cu Moldova – aprecierea mea față de Vicrtor Ponta este către zero sau spre minus… discuțiile inițiale cu Plahotniuc au vizat și distribuția de gaze, nu doar transportul de gaze până acolo. (…)
Plahotniuc ar putea reveni, fiind apropiat de Joe Biden.
O să vă dau și o bombă. Vă rog să verificați… se discută foarte serios preluarea, în următoarea perioadă, a participației în Petrom de către Gazprom, suspiciunile de la momentul privatizării Petrom și suspiciunea unei influențe din Est se va confirma. Dacă asta se va confirma, și este o marjă de timp până prin iunie să se confirme, această posesie de exploatare – nu doar de gaze, ci și de petrol – se va duce în cu totul altă zonă, de altă orientare geopolitică.
Unde a greșit statul român cu Transgazul a fost la momentul negocierilor literelor B și A din BRUA. Nu am negociat corespunzător cu Bulgaria, care este rolul ei, și nici cu Austria, în așa fel încât gazele transportate prin sistemul Transgaz să nu se oprească în Ungaria, ci să meargă mai departe.
Aici, Liviu Dragnea și chiar și Mihai Tudose au avut intenția bună de a prelua distribuția din Grecia. Din păcate, Transgazul nu a fost lăsat, au câștigat rușii, dar cei doi au fost niște promotori.
Dacă eu aș fi astăzi Președintele țării sau șeful serviciilor, aș detașa ofițeri activi la companii precum Transgaz și Romgaz, care să poată să ne păzească și interesul național”, a spus Cozmin Gușă.
Semangat bkin konten the oppo
Thanks Justin. I’m actually really enjoying battling online atm.
Even more than I enjoy live poker actually! Going back to live and only playing 30 hands
per hour would be tough at this point, even if the opponents
are weaker.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this blog.
I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now
😉
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It is pretty
worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers
made good content as you did, the internet
will be a lot more useful than ever before. By the way, here is a link to beneficial site for
earnings – get more info
My brother recommended I might like this website.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day.
You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles or reviews
everyday along with a mug of coffee.
Culisele statului paralel | Cozmin Gușă, dezvăluire BOMBĂ: ”Se discută foarte serios preluarea participației în Petrom de către Gazprom”.
CONSECINȚE la nivel geopolitic – Realitatea de Alba is one of the best and we actually referred our hundred or
thousands of members to your site.
If you dont mind please refer them to our site if they want to download movies?
https://lucidire.com
Culisele statului paralel | Cozmin Gușă, dezvăluire BOMBĂ: ”Se
discută foarte serios preluarea participației în Petrom
de către Gazprom”. CONSECINȚE la nivel geopolitic –
Realitatea de Alba is one of the best and we actually referred our hundred or thousands
of members to your site.
If you dont mind please refer them to our site if they want to download movies?
https://lucidire.com
Wow, this paragraph is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing these
things, thus I am going to convey her.
Excellent write-up. I absolutely love this site.
Keep it up!
What i do not understood is in fact how you’re not actually much more well-appreciated than you may be
right now. You’re so intelligent. You know therefore considerably
on the subject of this subject, made me individually believe it from so many numerous angles.
Its like women and men are not involved until
it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great.
Always deal with it up!
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit yet again since
I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to
change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
Culisele statului paralel | Cozmin Gușă, dezvăluire BOMBĂ:
”Se discută foarte serios preluarea participației în Petrom de
către Gazprom”. CONSECINȚE la nivel geopolitic
– Realitatea de Alba is one of the best and we actually referred our hundred or thousands of members to your site.
If you dont mind please refer them to our site if they want to download
movies? https://lucidire.com
Superb website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get advice from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Cheers!
Also visit my webpage situs deposit pulsa online
Since the admin of this web site is working, no doubt very quickly it will be well-known, due
to its feature contents.
Thanks for another informative website. Where else may just I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal approach?
I have a challenge that I’m just now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i
read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to this good post.
tindr , browse tinder for free https://tinderdatingsiteus.com/
Every weekend i used to visit this web page, for the reason that i want enjoyment, since this this site conations really fastidious funny material too.
Culisele statului paralel | Cozmin Gușă, dezvăluire
BOMBĂ: ”Se discută foarte serios preluarea
participației în Petrom de către Gazprom”. CONSECINȚE la nivel geopolitic – Realitatea de Alba
is one of the best and we actually referred our hundred or thousands of
members to your site.
If you dont mind please refer them to our site if they want to download
movies? https://lucidire.com
Culisele statului paralel | Cozmin Gușă, dezvăluire BOMBĂ: ”Se discută foarte serios
preluarea participației în Petrom de către Gazprom”.
CONSECINȚE la nivel geopolitic – Realitatea de
Alba is one of the best and we actually referred our hundred or thousands of members to your site.
If you dont mind please refer them to our site if
they want to download movies? https://lucidire.com