O grevă spontană care a paralizat Bucureștiul. Pagube de peste 2,8 milioane de lei. Un Metrorex cu nejustificat de mulţi angajaţi, mult prea bine plătiţi şi care furnizează un serviciu scump şi slab performant.
Cine plătește pagubele? Ce legătură are Ion Rădoi cu greva? Care sunt interesele lui? Vedeți de la ora 18:00, la Culisele Statului Paralel.
Și nu ratați un interviu cu fostul preşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean Constanţa, Nicușor Constantinescu, aflat în închisoare la Poarta Albă. Dezvăluiri incendiare, la Culisele Statului Paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost
you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good hosting provider
at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your blog and
detailed information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once
in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
Greetings! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a
shout out from New Caney Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!
Quality posts is the crucial to attract the viewers to pay a quick visit the site,
that’s what this web page is providing.
You’re so interesting! I don’t think I’ve read through a single
thing like this before. So good to discover another person with some genuine
thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously..
thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that’s needed on the web, someone
with some originality!
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s
really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will
be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Very rapidly this website will be famous amid all blog viewers, due to it’s pleasant posts
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer,
may test this? IE still is the market chief and a big component
of other folks will leave out your fantastic writing because of
this problem.
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand after that
its up to other viewers that they will assist, so here it
happens.
Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my
own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!