Amenințări mafiote, salarii uriașe, afaceri cu băieții șmecheri, numiri cu cântec și demisii peste noapte. Romgaz, o altă societate de stat pentru care politicul a dat bătălii importante!
O perlă a economiei care îi îmbogățește pe unii pe spatele românilor. Rețeta este clasică. Achiziții dubioase, șpăgi pentru contracte preferențiale, grupări care se luptă între ele la societatea care vinde gazul românilor!
Plăți umflate pentru echipamente sportive, cheltuieli de deplasare, dar și pentru servicii de curățenie. 850 000 de euro aruncați într-un singur an doar pentru săli de conferințe! În 2012 o anchetă DIICOT a ieșit cu 40 de învinuiți: directori de minister, autorități și companii de stat, dar și oameni de afaceri. Ce s-a întâmplat cu aceste anchete, de ce continuă bătălia pentru Romgaz? Dezvăluiri exclusive la Culisele statului paralel cu Anca Alexandrescu!
