Fostul deputat fugar Cristian Rizea loveste din nou. Dezvaluirile sale despre cum functiona statul paralel arunca in aer intreaga scena politica. 

Cum a ajuns Ionut Bazac ministrul Sanatatii! Cum se cumparau fabricile pe nimic pentru afaceri imobilare. Cum se faceau afacerile la nivelul Ministerului Sanatatii. Achiziti aranjate cu Dorin Cocos. 

Fratia PSD-PDL a sufocat sistemul de sanatate ani de zile. Erau adversari politici, dar parteneri de afaceri cand era vorba de banii publici. Ferrari, politica si zeci de milioane de euro. Genti cu bani carate ministrilor Sanatatii pentru achizitii aranjate. Nu aveau treaba cu sanatatea, dar aveau treaba cu banii.

Cum il trimitea Nicolae Banicioiu pe Cristian Rizea la managerii de spital sa vanda produse medicale. Ce cauta SRI in toata aceasta combinatie. 

O noua editie incendiara, la Culisele statului paralel, de la ora 18:00, cu Anca Alexandrescu!

