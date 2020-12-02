Fostul deputat fugar Cristian Rizea loveste din nou. Dezvaluirile sale despre cum functiona statul paralel arunca in aer intreaga scena politica.
Cum a ajuns Ionut Bazac ministrul Sanatatii! Cum se cumparau fabricile pe nimic pentru afaceri imobilare. Cum se faceau afacerile la nivelul Ministerului Sanatatii. Achiziti aranjate cu Dorin Cocos.
Fratia PSD-PDL a sufocat sistemul de sanatate ani de zile. Erau adversari politici, dar parteneri de afaceri cand era vorba de banii publici. Ferrari, politica si zeci de milioane de euro. Genti cu bani carate ministrilor Sanatatii pentru achizitii aranjate. Nu aveau treaba cu sanatatea, dar aveau treaba cu banii.
Cum il trimitea Nicolae Banicioiu pe Cristian Rizea la managerii de spital sa vanda produse medicale. Ce cauta SRI in toata aceasta combinatie.
O noua editie incendiara, la Culisele statului paralel, de la ora 18:00, cu Anca Alexandrescu!
Heyy there excellent website! Does running a blog such as this
take a large amount of work? I have absolutely nno knowledge
of computer programming but I had been holping to start my
ownn blog in the near future. Anyhow, should you have
any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
Iknow this is off subject nevertheless I just needed to ask.
Many thanks!
Future of pay for reporter
I am sure this post has touched all the internet users, its really
really pleasant piece of writing on building up new website.
I every time emailed this website post page to all
my friends, because if like to read it then my friends will too.
my webpage :: http://Www.blackhatway.Com/index.php?action=profile;u=643332
Hi mates, its wonderful piece of writing concerning cultureand completely explained, keep it up all the
time.