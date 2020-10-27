Fostul deputat PSD Cristian Rizea face noi dezvăluiri despre „combinațiile penale” făcute de Sebastian Ghiță. Potrivit acestuia, în 2014, în campania pentru prezidențialele din România, Alin Petran, „săgeata lui Sebastian Ghiță”, ar fi împărțit sute de mii de euro pentru a cumpăra voturi în Republica Moldova în favoarea lui Victor Ponta.
„Dragi prieteni, tot învârtindu-mă de atâta timp prin Chișinău, am zis să vă împărtășesc și ceea ce am aflat de aici, de la „firul ierbii”, despre „combinațiile penale” ale lui Sebastian Ghiță. Astfel, vă pot confirma din declarațiile mai multor martori că, în 2014, în campania pentru alegerile prezidențiale din România, Alin Petran (aflat în prezent în închisoare), săgeata lui Sebastian Ghiță, a împărțit 400.000 euro pentru a cumpăra voturi aici în Republica Moldova în favoarea lui Victor Ponta! Banii proveneau, conform celor declarate chiar de Alin Petran, din șpăgile percepute de Ghiță unor subcontractori din domeniul IT, ca Siveco sau UTI !”, scrie Cristian Rizea, într-o postare pe pagina de Facebook Spovedania lui Rizea.
Potrivit fostului deputat PSD, convorbirile dintre Ghiță și Petran sunt doar o parte din probele pe care procurorii DNA le-ar avea într-un dosar care vizează modul în care fostul deputat Sebastian Ghiță ar fi spălat suma de 129.343.768 lei!
„Ce nu știti voi, dragi prieteni, e că, disperați de dezvăluirile pe care le fac pe Realitatea Plus, Sebastian Ghiță și Alex Iacobescu au apelat la prietenul lor bun de aici din Chișinău, fostul director general al Publika Media Group între 2009-2013, domnul Dumitru Țîra! Prin acest Dumitru Țîra, infractorii români Sebastian Ghiță și Alex Iacobescu au inițiat această campanie de provocare la adresa mea si acele „proteste spontane” împotriva instituțiilor statului din Republica Moldova!”, mai scrie Rizea.
Pe finalul postării, fostul deputat pesedist îi solicită public lui Țira „să renunțe la orchestrarea în continuare a acestor atacuri media” împotriva sa și a instituțiilor Republicii Moldova, în caz contrar, spune acesta, „urmând a-l acționa în judecată pentru defăimare și răspândire de informații false”, așa cum a procedat și cu deputatul Dumitru Alaiba.
„Îi dau și un sfat domnului Dumitru Țîra: să-și vadă de viitoarea campanie de alegeri locale, unde am înțeles că vrea din nou să candideze la Primăria Chișinau și unde, în 2019, a „reușit strălucita performanță” de a obține un scor de 0,36% ! Cât despre combinațiile penale cu Ghiță &Co, într-un episod viitor…”, mai scrie Cristian Rizea.
Sursa: Realitatea din Moldova
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful information specifically the last phase 🙂 I deal with such info much.
I was seeking this particular information for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
It’s amazing for me to have a web page, which is good in favor of my know-how.
thanks admin
Thanks , I have just been looking for info approximately
this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now.
However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure about the source? https://www.gameskinny.com/gs/barron8965/
This article presents clear idea designed for the new viewers of blogging, that genuinely how to do running a blog.
When someone writes an post he/she maintains the image of a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is amazing.
Thanks!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be
delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly
the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Steve did the transmission in my 64 Catalina and it totally changed the personality of the
car! He is the guy to talk to about vintage automobiles!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to
come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Great work!
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble
locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Hello, just wanted to say, I loved this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Thanks for finally talking about >Cristian Rizea detonează „bomba”,
la Chișinău: Sebastian Ghiță, combinații penale. Cum a dat bani în stânga
și în dreapta pentru a cumpăra voturi pentru Ponta – Realitatea de Alba <Loved it! https://community.linksys.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/1198470
Nice weblog right here! Additionally your web site so much up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your associate link on your host?
I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
certainly like your website but you have to take
a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues
and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth then again I’ll
certainly come back again.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into
it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog based upon on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
Also visit my blog: swimming pool contractor near me
of course like your web-site but you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling issues and
I find it very bothersome to inform the truth on the other
hand I’ll surely come again again.
It’s an remarkable piece of writing designed for all the web
users; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I loved this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!