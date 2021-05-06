Cristian Rizea a povestit și prima întâlnire pe care a avut-o, la Chișinău, cu oligarhul și politicianul Vlad Plahotniuc. Fostul deputat a vorbit, la Realitatea PLUS, și despre legăturile controversatului om de afaceri moldovean cu Victor Ponta și cu șefi ai serviciilor secrete din România.
Cristian Rizea: „E o vizită pe care am efectuat-o în aprilie 2011, alături de Victor Ponta. Era prima vizită pe care o efectua Victor Ponta în calitate de președinte PSD, după ce a fost ales în februarie 2010. Din acea delegație am făcut eu parte, Viorel Hrebenciuc, Titus Corlățean, Cătălin Ivan (europarlamentar) și Tudor Panțîru. (…) Eram la vremea aceea președinte PSD Diaspora. Am mers la invitația omologilor noștri din PD, acum PDM (Partidul Democrat din Moldova). Și Vlad Plahotniuc era omul care trăgea sforile în conducerea acestui partid. Pe atunci, el avea și o funcție politică, își inventase o jucărie la nivelul Parlamentului. Viorel Hrebenciuc nu era inițial în delegație. Ne-am trezit la Otopeni cu Hrebenciuc în ziua decolării. (…) S-a lipit Hebenciuc, Victor nu i-a zis nimic, mai ales că jucase cu Ponta la ultimul congres. (…) Ne-am urcat în avion, am fost primiți de cei de la PD. Marian Lupu era președintele Parlamentului moldovean, dar era și președintele interimar în Republica Moldova. Avuseseră loc acele evenimente din 7 aprilie 2009, când lumea a ieșit în stradă contra lui Voronin. A fost o mini-revoluție.
Un personaj ca Vlad Plahotniuc, fără experiență politică… Eu am participat la vreo trei întâlniri cu Vlad Plahotniuc după aceea. Și l-am întrebat ce l-a determinat să intre în politică. Gestiona zona de combustibili, reprezentant al Petrom în Republica Moldova. Mi-a spus că s-a săturat să dea bani la toată lumea. Și că toți sunt prea proști. (…) A dat bani în România la capii serviciilor secrete, care l-au susținut permanent. E vorba de Silviu Predoiu, atât timp în fruntea SIE, cel care i-a facilitat în 2009, la Hotel…
Vlad Plahotniuc are în România acte pe numele de Vlad Ulinici. A folosit numele de fată al mamei sale. Asta nu e o ilegalitate. Faptul că autoritățile române s-au complăcut și i-au cauționat ilegalitatea… Vlad Plahotniuc a obținut cetățenia română în 2012. Era domnul Ponta premier, asta e ideea. După ce a venit Ponta premier a obținut-o. Cu numele de Vlad Ulinici și cu data nașterii schimbată. În actele românești este specificată data nașterii 28 decembrie. Iar data lui de naștere e 1 ianuarie. El mai are niște acte pe numele de Novak, acte din Republica Cehă. Acolo are data nașterii 25 decembrie.
Iar Silviu Predoiu și toți cei care l-au cauționat… Mă refer aici la George Maior, Florian Coldea. Ei știu foarte bine și cunosc situația. (…) Relațiile lui George Maior și banii lui Vlad Plahotniuc… Maior a primit mulți bani de la Vlad Plahotniuc, să ne înțelegem…
Pe vremea Guvernului Ponta, era guvernul lui Plahotniuc în România. Inclusiv domnul Cioloș l-a cauționat prin investițiile făcute. Toată lumea a dat mâna cu el, mai puțin Traian Băsescu, care avea anumite informații. Vlad Plahotniuc e un interlop, un oligarh. El nu are multă inventivitate în zona politică, în schimb la alte lucruri are inventivitate, în zona mai neagră. (…)
Fostul secretar de stat American Mike Pompeo l-a declarat persoană indezirabilă, i-au înghețat toate activele în SUA. A încercat să-și acte în Dubai pentru a nu putea fi extrădat. Nu a reușit Plahotniuc. Apoi a ales varianta Turcia, pentru că într-un fel Erdogan îi era dator. (…) Președintele Turciei a venit aici într-o vizită oficială, s-a întâlnit cu Igor Dodon. Neoficial a avut o întâlnire și cu Vlad Plahotniuc. (…) El a vrut să să se laude, pentru că profită când întâlnește un lider politic important.”
