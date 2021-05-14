Hidrologii au emis o avertizare COD GALBEN de inundații pentru mai multe cursuri de apă din județele Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Cluj, Maramureș, Hunedeoara, Arad, Alba, Sălaj și Satu Mare, valabilă începând de vineri de la ora 12.00, până sâmbătă la ora 24.00.
Astfel, în intervalul 14.05.2021 ora 12:00 – 15.05.2021 ora 24:00 este valabilă o avertizare cod galben de inundații pe râul Crasna – aval S.H. Craidorolţ (judeţul Satu Mare) – sector îndiguit.
De asemenea, în intervalul 14.05.2021 ora 12:00 – 15.05.2021 ora 09:00 a fost emisă o avertizare similară pe râurile din bazinele hidrografice:
Vişeu – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu şi inferior, Iza – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu şi inferior, Lăpuş – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu şi inferior (judeţul Maramureş),
Tur – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu şi inferior (judeţul Satu Mare),
Someşul Mare – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu şi inferior (judeţul Bistriţa Năsăud), Someş – afluenții mici aferenți sectorului aval S.H. Dej (judeţele: Cluj, Sălaj, Maramureş şi Satu Mare),
Crişul Repede – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu (judeţele: Cluj şi Bihor),
Crişul Negru – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu şi inferior (judeţele: Bihor şi Arad),
Crişul Alb – bazin superior şi afluenţi bazin mijlociu şi inferior (judeţele: Hunedoara şi Arad), Arieş – bazin superior (judeţul Alba).
Atenţionarea Hidrologică vizează în principal fenomenele de scurgeri importante pe versanţi, torenţi, pâraie, viituri rapide pe râurile mici cu posibile efecte de inundaţii locale, care se pot produce cu probabilitate mai mare pe unele râuri din judeţele: Maramureş şi Bistriţa Năsăud.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bistrita-Nasaud
excellent put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite experts of this sector do not realize this.
You must continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the
future and it is time to be happy. I have learn this
publish and if I may I desire to suggest you few interesting issues or advice.
Maybe you could write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I wish to read even more things approximately it!
You made some really good points there. I checked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Right here is the perfect webpage for anybody who hopes to understand this topic.
You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that has been written about for decades.
Wonderful stuff, just excellent!
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might as well check things
out. I like what I see so i am just following
you. Look forward to looking over your web page yet
again.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web site,
how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a
appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this
your broadcast offered brilliant clear concept
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
site is magnificent, let alone the content!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not certain whether or not this put up
is written by way of him as no one else realize such distinctive about
my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thank you!